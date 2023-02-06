Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Michael Vick drops truth bomb on Jalen Hurts’ development before Super Bowl
Michael Vick is elated with the way Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has transformed himself into one of the best in the NFL today over such a short time. For Vick, who himself used to quarterback the Eagles, Hurts’ dedication to doing what it takes to be a great signal-caller in the NFL and the coaching he’s getting from the Eagles are key components of the success the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Oklahoma Sooners star is having in the pros.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57
It’s safe to assume that San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won’t be watching the Super Bowl 57 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. McCaffrey and the 49ers lost to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game, and it’s quite clear the star RB isn’t over it yet. When […] The post 49ers star Christian McCaffrey drops 5-word hate-bomb on Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update
With Derek Carr on his way out of Las Vegas, one team has shown significant interest. This comes in the New Orleans Saints. The Saints find themselves firmly in the quarterback market. Adding a proven QB1 in Derek Carr could be the route they are looking to go down. And with a team that is […] The post RUMOR: Saints’ Derek Carr trade pursuit gets major update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs
DeVonta Smith is no stranger to playing in big games, and he will have another test upcoming in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo sure has been watching plenty of film on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown as of late, and the reigning AFC […] The post Saints RB Mark Ingram drops bold DeVonta Smith prediction for Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 clash vs. Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire
On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frank Reich, Panthers hire 16-year NFL veteran as QB coach
Now that Frank Reich has been officially introduced as the Carolina Panthers next head coach, he is now busy building out his staff. Reich and the Panthers’ latest coaching move was bringing in an NFL quarterback who played in the NFL for 16 years. The Panthers have hired Josh...
Shaquille Leonard drops bold Jeff Saturday Colts head coach take
Jeff Saturday’s run as the Indianapolis Colts interim head coach ended in drastic fashion. But Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard is still a big fan of Saturday and believes he deserves a second chance to lead Indianapolis. Leonard defended Saturday and called him a great head coach on the Pat...
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57
Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During a recent appearance on Sportsradio 96.7 FM’s “The Musers” Show, the former Dallas Cowboys star advised Hurts to simply not overwhelm himself in the days leading up to the Eagles’ showdown against the Chiefs.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos
There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl
While guys like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid will be the headliners for the Kansas City Chiefs leading up to Super Bowl 57, defensive lineman Chris Jones should be up there, too. His talent will be crucial as the Chiefs look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones is the keystone to the Chiefs […] The post Chris Jones gets update that no Chiefs fan wants to hear before Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl
The final preparations for Super Bowl 57 are being made by the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains calm and confident in his leadership role with the AFC champions. That report comes from Kansas City running back Melvin Gordon. So this happened. We’re live on @nflnetwork and #chiefs RB @Melvingordon25 […] The post Patrick Mahomes left Melvin Gordon, KC speechless ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
