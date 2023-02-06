Read full article on original website
Spring in the winter: where to find greenery in a local winter gray
With the persevering nature of this year's winter, it’s necessary to have somewhere to go for a warm reprieve. Fortunately, there are many places in Longmont and beyond to enjoy a sense of spring and get your hands dirty with some warm-weather activities to lift spirits. Fantasy Orchids in...
The Longmont Leader
County Sheriffs offer scholarship to Boulder County students
We are accepting applications for the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) scholarship. The scholarship program awards approximately thirty $500 scholarships every academic school year state-wide. Any permanent resident of Boulder County who plans to enroll in a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in the state of Colorado as a full or part-time student for Fall 2023/Spring 2024 school year is eligible.
The Longmont Leader
Local group renews push for performing arts center
Local performing artists and residents have once again called for a performing arts center in Longmont. Elliot Moore, music director of the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, asked Longmont City Council during public comment on Tuesday to seriously consider building the Longmont Center for the Performing Arts. “Longmont needs a dedicated space...
The Longmont Leader
Airport shuttle looks for a new home
Transportation is one of the leading contributors to pollution. Simon Chen, owner of Eight Black, plans to change that along the Front Range as he builds a transportation hub of the future. Eight Black is an airport shuttle service that serves Longmont and Boulder. Just a year ago, Eight Black...
The Longmont Leader
Rotary event aims to build peace in Longmont
Three local Rotary clubs are asking the community to come together to discuss how Longmont can build peace. The event, put on by the Twin Peaks, Longmont and Niwot Rotary clubs, will take place 5:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Longmont Museum. It is free and open to the public, Longmont Rotary President-Elect Rose Crispin said.
The Longmont Leader
Boulder County to consider expanding local farm composting
Boulder County is considering a change to the land use code to make it easier for local farms to compost. Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting is hosting a community meeting Feb. 16 regarding a potential Land Use Code update to amend provisions for composting that is incidental to farming practices. The potential change would not impact provisions related to industrial composting.
The Longmont Leader
Sisters look to bring roller skating back to Longmont
Two Longmont sisters want to bring a roller skating rink back to the city. Melissa Blumenshine and Mandy Martin of Freewheel Limited want to eventually open a brick-and-mortar skating rink in Longmont, and to get started they will be hosting a series of pop up roller skating events this year.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont Humane Society CEO steps down
The Longmont Humane Society CEO, Jason Dennison, stepped down leaving the nonprofit a better place. Dennison took up the role of Longmont Humane Society's CEO in August 2021. During his brief time in the position, he built a future for the nonprofit to grow into. "Jason did foundational work for...
The Longmont Leader
Boulder County to provide update on the Behavioral Health Roadmap
Boulder County Community Services Department’s Behavioral Health Planning Team invites community members to join a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom platform. This community meeting will discuss the development of a long-term plan to ensure all community members can access the right...
The Longmont Leader
Breaking: Boulder County housing voucher lottery opens Wednesday
Boulder County renters can soon apply for one day only to be entered into a lottery for housing assistance vouchers. The Boulder County Housing and Human Services department will accept applications for up to 100 additional housing assistance vouchers at 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The applications will be accepted online for one day only, after which a lottery will be conducted to select a list of applicants to determine eligibility and award vouchers.
Longmont improvements face huge budget constraints
Certain Longmont improvement projects will be delayed due to budget shortfalls, city council was told Tuesday night. Staff explained during a council workshop that the projects that will be delayed has not been determined, but economic constraints mean that major projects are falling short by millions of dollars. “We’re going...
The Longmont Leader
Flagstaff Academy teacher named finalist for Educator of the Year award
A teacher at a Longmont school has been named a finalist for Colorado’s 2023 Charter School Educator of the Year award. Kahlie Benz, an educator at Flagstaff Academy Charter School, said she was “flabbergasted” when she found out she was nominated. “I fervently believe that education is...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont rent went up last month while national rent went down
Rent in Longmont went up in January, compared to a slight decrease nationally. According to Apartment List’s most recent report, January marks the fifth consecutive month of negative rent growth nationally with nationwide prices decreased by 0.3%. However, Longmont saw rent go up in January by 0.3% instead, ending a four month streak of rents going down in the city.
The Longmont Leader
Artist organizes exhibitions in celebration of Black History Month
A Lafayette-based artist has organized and curated six exhibitions that feature the works of Black artists in Boulder County. Adderly Grant-Lord worked with the artists to showcase their talent in “Black Futures in Art: We’re Not Just History” — a series of six exhibitions that opened in Boulder and Lafayette.
The Longmont Leader
Good morning, Longmont!
Not as cool with times of sun and clouds; a beautiful start to the weekend. Sun and areas of high clouds in the morning; more clouds than sunshine in the afternoon.
The Longmont Leader
Johnstown approves incentives for new Kroger center
The Johnstown Town Council decided Monday to provide economic incentives to bring an ecommerce fresh food distribution center to the town. Kroger, parent company to King Soopers, is building a 55,000 square foot spoke facility at the Trade @ 2534 Industrial Park in Johnstown, northeast of Longmont, that could create over 100 jobs and begin operating by June 30.
The Longmont Leader
Northwest Rail would start as commuter line on existing tracks
The Regional Transportation District envisions an expansion of the Northwest Rail along a private freight rail for commuters from Longmont. The self-guided online meeting for the Northwest Rail Peak Service Study is available online through Feb. 21, offering information and feedback opportunities for the public. The purpose of the study...
The Longmont Leader
Longmont police report: Feb. 8, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
The Longmont Leader
Felix Reyna
March 29, 1932 ~ January 26, 2023 (age 90) Felix Fidencio Salvador Reyna was born in San Marcos, Texas on March 29, 1932 to Amelia and Fidencio Reyna. His boyhood was spent in and around Lyford and Homestead, Texas, where he lived and worked ranches with his family. As a young man, he followed the work through New Mexico, Arizona and California, settling in Colorado in the 1960’s, when his son, Phillip, was born.
The Longmont Leader
Donald E. Dick
Donald Edward Dick, Jr. of Boulder CO passed away peacefully at Boulder Canyon Health and Rehabilitation on Jan 15 after a brave 11 mo battle with the effects from a brain bleed. He was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Don was born 4/23/42 in Little Rock AR to Murva...
