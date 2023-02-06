ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Krewe Of Janus Parade Forecast

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Mardi Gras time here in the ArkLaMiss which means it’s also time for parades to start filling the streets in celebration. This Saturday, February 11th, 2023, is the Krewe of Janus Parade, let’s discuss the forecast:. TEMPERATURES:. Daytime highs, which...
WEST MONROE, LA
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
EL DORADO, AR
Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus is Celebrating 40 years since they brought Mardi Gras magic to the twin cities. Lucy Holtzclaw, Captain of Krewe of Janus, told NBC 10 about the parade. “We started in 1984, and we just increased over and over; like this year, we have about 60 entries overall.”
MONROE, LA
Baseball and softball registrations for the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett will take place until February 22nd

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Crossett Parks and Recreation has announced registration information for participants to play baseball and softball at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett. Forms are available to pick up at the Crossett City Hall, Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Ashley County.
CROSSETT, AR
Local organization works to provide disaster relief for survivors in Turkey

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– One local Christian organization is lending a helping hand to survivors in Turkey. On February 6. 2023, an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, taking many lives and leaving destruction in the area. One Kingdom of West Monroe is working with its partners in Turkey to assess and provide assistance with the needs of the survivors.
WEST MONROE, LA
Night to Shine by The Tim Tebow Foundation is back in person

RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– Night to Shine is a prom for those with special needs put on by the Tim Tebow foundation. The event hasn’t been in person since Covid. Finally, this year all the guests will be crowned kings and queens in person again. Tara Smith, Coordinator for...
RUSTON, LA

