Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myarklamiss.com
Krewe Of Janus Parade Forecast
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s Mardi Gras time here in the ArkLaMiss which means it’s also time for parades to start filling the streets in celebration. This Saturday, February 11th, 2023, is the Krewe of Janus Parade, let’s discuss the forecast:. TEMPERATURES:. Daytime highs, which...
myarklamiss.com
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
myarklamiss.com
Krewe of Janus is celebrating 40 years
MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe of Janus is Celebrating 40 years since they brought Mardi Gras magic to the twin cities. Lucy Holtzclaw, Captain of Krewe of Janus, told NBC 10 about the parade. “We started in 1984, and we just increased over and over; like this year, we have about 60 entries overall.”
myarklamiss.com
Officials lift school lockdown placed on Riverbend Elementary School; suspect still on the run
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 10, 2023, Riverbend Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office being involved in a high-speed chase near the school. As of now, authorities are currently searching for a suspect in the area.
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
myarklamiss.com
Baseball and softball registrations for the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett will take place until February 22nd
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Crossett Parks and Recreation has announced registration information for participants to play baseball and softball at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex of Crossett. Forms are available to pick up at the Crossett City Hall, Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Ashley County.
myarklamiss.com
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood. The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
myarklamiss.com
Local organization works to provide disaster relief for survivors in Turkey
WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– One local Christian organization is lending a helping hand to survivors in Turkey. On February 6. 2023, an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, taking many lives and leaving destruction in the area. One Kingdom of West Monroe is working with its partners in Turkey to assess and provide assistance with the needs of the survivors.
myarklamiss.com
City of Monroe plagued with recent shootings; some suspects captured & some still on the run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Three separate shootings have taken place in Monroe since Sunday, February 5. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae goes over whose been captured and who is still on the run. Over the past few days, the City of Monroe has...
myarklamiss.com
Night to Shine by The Tim Tebow Foundation is back in person
RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD)– Night to Shine is a prom for those with special needs put on by the Tim Tebow foundation. The event hasn’t been in person since Covid. Finally, this year all the guests will be crowned kings and queens in person again. Tara Smith, Coordinator for...
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
Comments / 0