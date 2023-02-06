ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 66

Kit Carson
3d ago

He's been in trouble so many times, an always gets off! He thinks he's invincible. He can only drive a car, he can't do anything else. Karma will eventually catch up with him!!

Reply(3)
16
Jim S
3d ago

I call BS as a gun owner I know exactly where and what "bag" my guns are in at all times. Why is it celebrities forget this ? As a CWP holder the weapon is either on you or secured not just forgotten about in a bag you intend to use for air travel.

Reply
8
Mark Potts
3d ago

We have the right to Bair arms anywhere just not in other countries but should be aloud in Mexico because of the drug cartels crime Problem solved with criminals they want mess with a armed person know they will get shot 😅

Reply(2)
10
