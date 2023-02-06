Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Ward Stone, former NY wildlife pathologist has died at age 84
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Long time New York State wildlife expert Ward Stone has died. The 84-year-old reportedly suffered a long illness. He served as the state's wildlife pathologist with the DEC from 1969 until retiring in 2010. He was an outspoken advocate for the environment and was never afraid to take on those in power.
WRGB
Proposed New York bill hopes to aid nurses in mandated overtime
"Every day I'm asking am I going to continue?" said New York Registered Nurse Marie Pierre "Am I going to leave the field because of so much going on? I've been exhausted and I feel like sometimes, sometimes you feel like you want to quit." Nurses throughout the nation are...
WRGB
SNAP recipients receive extra state support ahead of federal relief expiring
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Starting next month families receiving extra federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits won't see those extra dollars anymore as this pandemic relief is set to expire at the end of the month. On top of this CBS6 is now learning funding cuts could also...
WRGB
With billions wagered on big game, advocates push for problem gambling resources
Schenectady — As sports gambling anticipates a record $16 billion in wagers for Sunday's Super Bowl, a New York Congressman is proposing a bill that would eliminate mobile sports betting advertisements. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko says he's concerned about what he calls the unregulated environment in sports betting, and...
WRGB
Years later, NYS Assembly finally streaming video of committee meetings
It's the hit new TV show coming to a laptop near you. The NYS Assembly is finally streaming video of its committee meetings. We told you about this in a You Paid For It report years ago. An Assembly task force had recommended the move in 2016, to follow suit...
WRGB
DEC searching for 'aggressive' coyote that bit student at NY's Marist College
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in the Hudson Valley region of New York are searching for an aggressive and possibly rabid coyote that bit a college student earlier in the week. An email went out to students at Marist College in Poughkeepsie alerting them that a student was bitten...
WRGB
More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.
PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
WRGB
Ohio proposal would require verified parental consent before kids use social media
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is leading a new proposal that would require certain online companies to obtain verified parental consent before letting kids use their platforms. The Social Media Parental Notification Act was submitted as part of Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023-2024 executive budget presented...
WRGB
Police across VT investigated reports of school shootings in statewide swatting incident
BENNINGTON, VT (WRGB) — Police in Bennington are investigating after receiving unfounded reports of students that had been shot at schools in the area. Police say the calls came in on February 8th, just before 9:00 AM. Investigators say police quickly discovered that the incidents were false. 21 schools...
WRGB
Two arrested, cocaine and other drugs found in vehicle; say NY State Police
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people after finding drugs and other drug related items inside a vehicle. Investigators say on February 8th, just before 2:00 AM, troopers observed a vehicle pulled over on Route 9 in the Town of Moreau. While talking with...
WRGB
Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?
Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
WRGB
Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
WRGB
Northway Call Boxes: Phoning for help on the scenic highway was only a half mile away
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Northway is so much a part of our DNA that it has turned the world around us into a numbers game. Trip planning is now all about the exits we use. And while 126,000 vehicles a day play the numbers on the Northway, twice a day local commuters roll the dice and curse their luck on a stretch of the highway between exits seven and eight---in spite of the herculean effort that planting those Twin Bridges arches 14 and a half feet over the Mohawk entailed.
WRGB
Halfmoon man accused of stealing vehicles, motorcycle, weapons from multiple locations
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — A Halfmoon man has been arrested, accused multiple thefts of motor vehicles and other items in multiple towns following a lengthy investigation. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, the thefts occurred in the towns of Greenfield, Milton, and Providence, dating back to September of 2022.
WRGB
Former NY Lottery star Yolanda Vega & family continue Family Feud winning streak
The Vega family has won four games in a row on the popular game show Family Feud, winning more than $40,000. The most well-known member of the family is Yolanda Vega, the famous former New York lottery announcer known for her catchphrase “I’m Yooooolaaaanda Vega," which host Steve Harvey mimicked while presenting the Vega family.
WRGB
State Police say missing man has been located
PERTH , NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: State Police say Yager has been found. State Police are looking tot he public to help find a missing man. Christian Yager, 52, of Perth was last seen on February 7, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. State Police say he may be driving a...
Comments / 0