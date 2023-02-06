ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRGB

Ward Stone, former NY wildlife pathologist has died at age 84

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Long time New York State wildlife expert Ward Stone has died. The 84-year-old reportedly suffered a long illness. He served as the state's wildlife pathologist with the DEC from 1969 until retiring in 2010. He was an outspoken advocate for the environment and was never afraid to take on those in power.
WRGB

With billions wagered on big game, advocates push for problem gambling resources

Schenectady — As sports gambling anticipates a record $16 billion in wagers for Sunday's Super Bowl, a New York Congressman is proposing a bill that would eliminate mobile sports betting advertisements. Democratic Congressman Paul Tonko says he's concerned about what he calls the unregulated environment in sports betting, and...
WRGB

Years later, NYS Assembly finally streaming video of committee meetings

It's the hit new TV show coming to a laptop near you. The NYS Assembly is finally streaming video of its committee meetings. We told you about this in a You Paid For It report years ago. An Assembly task force had recommended the move in 2016, to follow suit...
WRGB

More time for sleep: Bill would make Maine high schools start after 8:30 a.m.

PORTLAND (WGME) — Some Democratic lawmakers are proposing pushing back high school start times across Maine. They say it’s a serious issue involving teenage health. The bill, An Act to Provide for a Later Starting Time for High Schools, is very simple. If approved, high schools in Maine wouldn't be allowed to start before 8:30 a.m.
MAINE STATE
WRGB

Why is the New York DMV changing its motor vehicle inspection stickers?

Albany, N.Y. — Auto shops and drivers across New York state are adapting or preparing to change the way their motor vehicle inspection process works. As the new system is being rolled out, auto shops will transition from books of pre-written inspection stickers to blank rolls of sticker, where each individual inspection will be printed out on demand.
NEW YORK STATE
WRGB

Four charged, weapons and narcotics-related materials seized during warrant search

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A narcotics search in Providence ended with four arrests, and the recovery of stolen firearms. On February 7th, 2023, after the Narcotics Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Operations Team and the US Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agency (ATF) executed a search warrant at 336 Fayville Road, Providence, NY 12074, in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking and drug use occurring at that location.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Northway Call Boxes: Phoning for help on the scenic highway was only a half mile away

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Northway is so much a part of our DNA that it has turned the world around us into a numbers game. Trip planning is now all about the exits we use. And while 126,000 vehicles a day play the numbers on the Northway, twice a day local commuters roll the dice and curse their luck on a stretch of the highway between exits seven and eight---in spite of the herculean effort that planting those Twin Bridges arches 14 and a half feet over the Mohawk entailed.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Former NY Lottery star Yolanda Vega & family continue Family Feud winning streak

The Vega family has won four games in a row on the popular game show Family Feud, winning more than $40,000. The most well-known member of the family is Yolanda Vega, the famous former New York lottery announcer known for her catchphrase “I’m Yooooolaaaanda Vega," which host Steve Harvey mimicked while presenting the Vega family.
WRGB

State Police say missing man has been located

PERTH , NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: State Police say Yager has been found. State Police are looking tot he public to help find a missing man. Christian Yager, 52, of Perth was last seen on February 7, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. State Police say he may be driving a...
MAYFIELD, NY

