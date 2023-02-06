ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Northway is so much a part of our DNA that it has turned the world around us into a numbers game. Trip planning is now all about the exits we use. And while 126,000 vehicles a day play the numbers on the Northway, twice a day local commuters roll the dice and curse their luck on a stretch of the highway between exits seven and eight---in spite of the herculean effort that planting those Twin Bridges arches 14 and a half feet over the Mohawk entailed.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO