ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Political wheels in motion as Nevada Legislature convenes; education a big focus

By John Langeler
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbwMD_0keXBcjp00

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — Today, Carson City is a lot busier. A new Legislative session started with a busy agenda and divided branches of government.

While today was mostly pomp and circumstance, both parties laid the foundation of what’s to come.

At the Legislative Building, Democrats are in control. Not far away, new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo is settling into his second month in office.

Now, the state is set for making things happen here that impact everyone across Nevada.

First-time Assemblyman Duy Nguyen said it’s “exciting and nervous at the same time.” Nguyen, a Democrat, represents Enterprise. He’s the first Asian-American/Pacific Islander to represent a neighborhood where it’s the majority.

Women in charge as Nevada Senate opens 2023 Legislature in Carson City

He said his presence brings “a way to make sure that all voices are at the table.”

The tables are full now. Lawmakers from across Nevada are now settling in for 120 days of making laws.

“I’m looking forward to the session and making good policy for the state of Nevada,” Republican Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill said. He represents Carson City and Storey County, as well as a portion of Washoe County.

Policy everyone seems interested in revolves around education. Both sides want to increase investment and improve performance.

Republican Gov. Lombardo’s $11 billion budget includes more per-pupil funding. But is it enough to satisfy Democrats?

Democratic Senator Fabian Donate, who represents a Clark County district surrounding Reid International Airport, the south end of the Strip and the area around Allegiant Stadium, said lawmakers will have to have the money before they can spend it.

“One of the key goals we have is making sure the funding formula gets funded,” Donate said. “We think it needs investment in this upcoming session.”

2023 Nevada Legislature begins session in Carson City with $11B budget on the table

And everyone here has their own agenda. It’s the nature of politics.

Now, the agenda and campaign promises meet up with the reality of government — with 119 days to go.

“A lot of work to do in 120 days,” Nguyen said.

No formal legislation was introduced today, and it might not be tomorrow either. Committees are still being locked down and laws are being rewritten.

However, one of the first topics is expected to deal with pay raises for state lawmakers.

Lombardo’s proposed $11 billion budget is the largest in state history.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

Related
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
eenews.net

With Biden aid, Nevada dreams of a ‘lithium loop’

One day, Nevada’s leaders imagine, a chunk of desert rock could be refined into lithium powder, poured into a battery cell and finally inserted into a giant electric truck, all without ever leaving Nevada. It is a vision that could take years to develop, and if past clean-energy dreams...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats

When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions

Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
thecentersquare.com

How Nevada’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation

An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits

The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Edy Zoo

Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts

CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Reno doctor advocates for racial equality in medicine

This is a recurring recording of GMR at 5 am. Wolf Pack shoots 25% as team in 67-51 loss to San Diego State. Wolf Pack shoots 25% as team in 67-51 loss to San Diego State. N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. Updated: 13 hours...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Commissioners found guilty of violating open meeting law

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law. The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephenson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Proposed Hawaii bill would ban ads for Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is known as the Ninth Island in Hawaii, but a new bill in the Aloha state proposes banning ads for Las Vegas hotels and casinos. The bill would ban the promotion of casinos or gambling devices licenses by the Nevada Gaming Commission in the islands, and it would impose a 30% tax on vacation packages that promote gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

46K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy