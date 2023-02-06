Read full article on original website
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 States
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive language
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
How Many Jobs Would You Need To Hold To Afford Rent In Central Texas?
There's no place like home, right? They say anywhere you can hang your hat can be home, and humans have a remarkable ability to comfortably hang a hat just about anywhere. But depending on where you live, the peg you hang that hat on may cost you a small fortune every month.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Cold front on the way
Central Texas will see some sun this weekend, but with some low temps. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Congratulations to Our Killeen, Texas Valentine’s Day Showcase Winners
(Killeen, Texas) - Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day coming up Tuesday, February 14. Every year, we ask our listeners to nominate someone they love and feel deserves an extra special day of romance. This year we received dozens upon dozens of heartfelt nominations, demonstrating that there's a...
Texas Included in Recall of Purina Dog Food
Taking care of our furry friends in Texas is very important. I mean, who doesn't love seeing a dog pop their head out a window while a car is stopped at a red light? Also just playing with puppies is what some describe as "heaven." But besides playing with our...
Can You Feel The Love? Texas Lands In Top 5 Best States For Singles
Ah the season of love is in full swing here in Texas. As the day of love quickly approaches, many are preparing to surprise their significant others with gifts or other showings of love. But there are others in the Lone Star State, much like yours truly, who will be simply single on Valentine's Day.
Replacement SNAP benefits now available for recipients who lost food in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm and power outages, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said on Wednesday. SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Here's How Texas Drivers Can Get 25 Cents Off Gas For One Day Only
The deal is happening during Circle K Fuel Day.
Awesome 2 Story H-E-B Is Set To Open In This Texas City Next Week!
The latest and yes greatest H-E-B is set to open up here in Texas. And, of course, it's going to have so many extras including a 2nd level. Yes, this H-E-B will join the short list of 2-level H-E-B-'s in the state of Texas. • FIRST MULTI-LEVEL H-E-B IN AUSTIN...
Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya
When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas
Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?
Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
