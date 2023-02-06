ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KVUE

Tress are more susceptible to oak wilt after a winter storm

AUSTIN, Texas — With cleanup efforts ramping up around the Austin area and landscapers booked out for months, Texas A&M Forest Service experts are now warning against oak wilt. Oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the U.S. and has killed oak trees in Central...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Included in Recall of Purina Dog Food

Taking care of our furry friends in Texas is very important. I mean, who doesn't love seeing a dog pop their head out a window while a car is stopped at a red light? Also just playing with puppies is what some describe as "heaven." But besides playing with our...
TEXAS STATE
Eagle 106.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
wimberleyview.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
US105

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?

Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
LONGVIEW, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
LoneStar 92

The “Devil’s Cigar” Spotted Near Austin, Texas

Today I learned Texas has an official state mushroom, and it has a bad*ss nickname. Oh, and it also hisses, which makes it even more metal. The Texas Star (Chorioactis geaster) is one of the rarest mushrooms in the world. If you happen to be within earshot when this bad boy unfurls, apparently you can hear a hissing noise as it releases a cloud of spores. Hell Yeah!
AUSTIN, TX
B93

6 Texas Cities Named The Best in America, What Do You Think?

Here are 6 Texas cities that have been listed as the best in the U.S. Check and see if you agree. The biggest city in Texas came in at #11 on the Best Cities in the U.S. With a metro population of over 7 million people, the website names them as the most educated, diverse, and the most hard-working city which gave them their ranking.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas.

