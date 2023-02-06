ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Reservations Now Open for Heritage Community Garden Plots

The City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting reservations for community garden plots at the Heritage Community Garden. Located at 2100 Hutto Road in Georgetown, TX, the garden features several types of garden beds including:. 25 in-ground garden beds. 48 raised beds. 8 ADA accessible beds. The...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County Emergency Communications addresses dispatcher vacancies

Williamson County Emergency Communications has five vacancies in the department. (Courtesy Williamson County) While emergency call centers throughout the country face staffing shortages, Williamson County Emergency Communications has made a concerted effort to fill vacancies in recent years, department heads said during a Williamson County Commissioners Court meeting Feb. 7.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Pre-screening Feb. 11 for free dental clinic in Marble Falls

A free pre-screening for an upcoming Texas Mission of Mercy dental clinic is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Highland Lakes Crisis Network office, 700 Avenue T, Building 4, in Marble Falls. Make an appointment by calling 512-756-4265. The nonprofit’s free dental clinic is Feb. 24-25 in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
leanderisd.org

Ice Storm Impacts Academic Calendar

Leander ISD has been examining whether last week’s ice storm will affect the academic calendar for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. In total, classes were canceled for four days during the first week of February. In compliance with state law, we built two days’ worth of banked minutes into the calendar. For the remaining two days, district administration will bring a state waiver to the Board of Trustees for approval on Feb. 23. We feel confident make-up days will not be necessary.
LEANDER, TX
beckersasc.com

Hill Country Memorial Hospital to close ASC following acquisition

Marble Falls, Texas-based Hill Country Memorial Surgery Center will close March 31, DailyTrib.com reported Feb. 7. The closure comes after the November announcement that Hill Country Memorial Hospital was acquired by San Antonio Methodist Hospital. San Antonio Methodist Hospital will assume ownership of the Hill Country Memorial care network at the end of March.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Central Texas Food Bank to hold special food distribution Monday

AUSTIN, Texas - The Central Texas Food Bank is holding another food distribution to help residents impacted by the recent ice storm. CTFB says it is "concerned about how the recent ice storm is affecting everyone, in particular the thousands of Central Texans who find themselves in need as a result of the recent power outage." As of 9 p.m. Saturday night, almost 32,000 people were still without power due to just over 1,400 active outages according to Austin Energy's outage map.
AUSTIN, TX
wilcosun.com

How to handle tree debris, pickups in Georgetown and across Wilco cities

Two extra tree disposal services are being offered to Georgetown residents later this month to assist in removing fallen branches and tree debris following the ice storm. Special services being provided by the city include a curbside pick up beginning on Monday, February 27, for tree limbs. The city is also opening a second drop-off location where residents can leave tree debris free of charge…
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

If your power goes out, can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?

AUSTIN, Texas — Some Austin Energy customers are nearing a week without power following last week's ice storm. Widespread outages have impacted many Central Texans, causing a variety of issues, including spoiled food. During a power outage, refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat. The CDC...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

VA Secretary to visit Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be visiting VA facilities in Killeen and Waco this Thursday. Accodring to the Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonugh will talk with staff and Veterans, and also discuss the care and benefits being provided. He will participate in the PACT Act hiring fair in Waco at 10:20 a.m. in order to recruit staff to process claims under the new law.
WACO, TX

