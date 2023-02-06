Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
WTAP
Wood County looks to expand home confinement program
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard told WTAP that law enforcement is expanding the area’s home confinement program. There are multiple reasons for this expansion. One is cost. Woodyard said housing inmates will soon get more expensive. The daily cost will rise from $48.50 to $53.
WTAP
Law enforcement continues to see decline in officer applications
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement departments are continuing to see a decline in people applying to work as a police officer. Officials with the Marietta Police Department are continuing to see a decline in this field. The department’s captain, Aaron Nedeff says that ten years ago, the department would...
WTAP
Queen of Clean: Cleaning a dishwasher
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - CLEANING THE DISHWASHER. 1. First, clean the drain filter. Each brand of dishwasher is slightly different. There will probably be a cylindrical, detachable filter through which all of the water drains in the bottom of the dishwasher. Consult your owners manual if in doubt. 2. In...
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
WTAP
Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Chico! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society!. Chico is a two-year-old mix. He is friendly with people, other dogs, and cats!. Chico likes to hang out with his friends at the shelter and he loves...
WTAP
Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
WTAP
Tips to keep kids safe from online solicitation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following recent arrests associated with soliciting minors online local law enforcement share tips on staying safe online. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says communication and trust are the most important ways to keep your kids safe. Finding a way to explain to your kids what solicitation...
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
WTAP
Regional Science Fair held in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held today at the Grande Pointe Conference Center in Vienna. 47 students from Wood, Roane, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties competed. Projects covered subjects ranging from animal and behavior science to mathematics and data to robotics. The winning projects will move to the state competition in Charleston in March.
WDTV
Sheriff | Search team finds boot of missing contractor
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now been six days since a contractor went missing at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond and went missing Friday evening. During the search so far, Sheriff Miller says search...
WTAP
Obituary: Barker, Sharon Lynn
Sharon Lynn Barker, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born October 17, 1949, in Spencer, WV. A daughter of the late Lawrence Griffith and Thelma Smith Griffith. She enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, and mechanical work. Sharon is survived by...
WTAP
Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson
Virginia Allison Stephenson Powell slipped the surly bonds of earth and was ushered into her heavenly home on February 9, 2023. Virginia was born on February 12, 1925, in Greensburg, PA, to John Vincent and Harriette Allison Stephenson. The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, and there she spent her childhood...
WTAP
Humane Society of the Ohio Valley plans annual fundraisers
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - We Lov Pets in Marietta is hosting a free vaccine clinic to support The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. The vaccines administered are for dogs and cats. The event is February 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. An adopt-a-thon will immediately follow the clinic featuring select pets from the humane society. Persons with an appropriate adoption application can leave the same day with their pet.
WTAP
Texas man facing Soliciting a Minor via Computer in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Texas man is facing soliciting charges in Parkersburg. According to the Parkersburg Police Department, 36-year-old Ruben Romero of El Paso, Texas, is charged with Soliciting a Minor by computer. Police say that an investigation started in July 2021 after parents found sexually explicit messages being...
WTAP
Obituary: Horner, Freda May
Freda May Horner, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the home of her daughter in Scott Depot, WV, at the wonderful age of 96. She was born March 30, 1926, at Eaton, Wood Co., WV, to Lee George Sprout Sr. and Grace Evans Sprout. Freda was...
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
WTAP
Marietta City Schools will hold public forums this Thursday
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta City Schools is holding public forums in order to gather input for the strategic plan they’re working on. The forums will be held this Thursday at Marietta Elementary. Marietta School Board President Sam Tuten said the public’s input will help shape their strategic plan,...
WTAP
Parkersburg Police Dept. looking into items found for evidence value to investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And from that search, Parkersburg police Detective James Zimmerman says that a number of small items were found. Zimmerman says that the department has done a number of previous searches at Mountwood Park with just the department alone. Zimmerman says that the items found are still...
Comments / 0