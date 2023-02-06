Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ArkansasTravel MavenGreenbrier, AR
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Related
North Little Rock police arrest man in connection to Brock Welch homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department arrested 19-year-old Emil McCoy on Thursday for his involvement in the shooting death of Brock Welch. Authorities said NLRPD detectives and the U.S. Marshal Eastern Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested McCoy at his residence in Jacksonville, Ark. According to...
Arkansas officer fired after violent, unacceptable language toward juvenile
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An officer at the Pulaski County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) has been fired after an incident where the officer reportedly used "violent and unacceptable language" toward a resident on Monday, February 6. According to reports, three officers subdued a resident using force. As required by...
Hot Springs Police Department investigating homicide on Oakcliff Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department is launching a homicide investigation after finding a dead body inside a residence on the 100 block of Oakcliff Street. Authorities have identified the man as 39-year-old Jeffery Alan Parker. According to police, officers responded to a call at approximately...
Police search for missing Little Rock teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
Community of Conway comes together in search for missing teen
CONWAY, Ark. — It's been a little over two weeks since a teen in 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on January 17th as she left Conway Junior High School. Members of the Conway community held three searches this weekend and on Sunday people met at the Northside Church of Christ.
KATV
Hot Springs police investigating homicide after body of 39-year-old man found inside home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Detectives in Hot Springs are investigating a homicide after the body of a 39-year-old white man was discovered inside a home in the early morning hours on Thursday. According to the Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded to 104 Oakcliff St. around 4 a.m. in...
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
Moms advocating for change after losing their sons the same night to gun violence
Two parents advocate for change by brainstorming ways they can help curb violence after both of their sons were shot and killed the same night in Conway.
KATV
Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Perry County Sheriff’s investigating homicide on Sunday
Officials with the Perry County Sheriff's Office have opened a homicide investigation after a body was found in the Ouachita National Forest.
Little Rock residents respond to Sunday afternoon shooting incident
A chaotic Sunday afternoon as residents rushed out of their apartments to the sounds of gunfire.
KATV
Several areas of Conway 'flooded' CPD says, barriers blocking submerged roads
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you're a resident of Conway and are traveling, be cautious of flood areas as thunderstorms move through Wednesday morning. Conway police are advising all drivers to avoid areas due to the potential of flooded roads. "Several areas in Conway are flooded. If you see...
'Project Adam' | Little Rock School District raising cardiac arrest awareness
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If someone near had a cardiac arrest, would you know how to respond?. That's the question Little Rock School District is presenting to its staff members and the school district put its skills to the test Thursday morning with a surprise drill. “We've been training...
Deep dive into how LRPD assists people with mental illness
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A police officer's job isn't always about fighting crime. Oftentimes, the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) responds to calls regarding someone in a mental illness situation. "It's a new world," LRPD Spokesperson Mark Edwards said. "Things are done differently now and so we've got to...
Conway works on ways to fix flooding issues
CONWAY, Ark. — They say that when it rains it pours— and in the City of Conway's case, it floods. "We like to be known for our colleges and roundabouts, we don't like to be known for our flooding," Conway City Engineer, Kurt Jones said. "It's not abnormal, it's not unique to Conway and it is certainly not new to Conway."
whiterivernow.com
Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore
UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Little Rock local newshttps://www.thv11.com/
Comments / 1