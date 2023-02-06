ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 21-year-old woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Kayla Bell-Kilbourn. Bell-Kilbourn was reported missing on Feb. 6 and authorities said her mother last spoke with her in September 2022. According to the sheriff's office, Bell-Kilbourn is 5-foot-6 inches, weighs about...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Community of Conway comes together in search for missing teen

CONWAY, Ark. — It's been a little over two weeks since a teen in 14-year-old Tanvi Marupally was last seen on January 17th as she left Conway Junior High School. Members of the Conway community held three searches this weekend and on Sunday people met at the Northside Church of Christ.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock criminal gets away with thefts because of law change & jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood has been rattled by a string of petty thefts committed by one man over the last few months. The man is known to Little Rock Police Department officers to be a repeat offender and has even been charged for a Dec. 28 theft (his plea and arraignment is set for Feb. 14), however, most of his thefts have not resulted in charges and he remains free and on the streets and has continued to steal from homeowners' porches and backyards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Deep dive into how LRPD assists people with mental illness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A police officer's job isn't always about fighting crime. Oftentimes, the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) responds to calls regarding someone in a mental illness situation. "It's a new world," LRPD Spokesperson Mark Edwards said. "Things are done differently now and so we've got to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Conway works on ways to fix flooding issues

CONWAY, Ark. — They say that when it rains it pours— and in the City of Conway's case, it floods. "We like to be known for our colleges and roundabouts, we don't like to be known for our flooding," Conway City Engineer, Kurt Jones said. "It's not abnormal, it's not unique to Conway and it is certainly not new to Conway."
CONWAY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Body discovered in submerged car at Sylamore

UPDATE, Feb. 6, 2023, 9:20 a.m.: The victim has been identified. Click here for more information. The body of an unidentified person was located Sunday morning in a submerged vehicle authorities had discovered in the White River near Mountain View. Stone County Sheriff Brandon Long said deputies were dispatched around...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
