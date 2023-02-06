Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
cn2.com
Connecting students inside and out of the classroom
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nation Ford’s Club Unify is connecting students inside and outside of the classroom. The club is part of the special Olympics and is a way for students to spend time with those in the special education department.
cn2.com
Forest Creek Math Counts wins Catawba Chapter competition!
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Forest Creek Math Counts team won the Catawba Chapter competition that was held recently at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. The team of four competed against Fort Mill Middle, Clover, Sullivan, Castle Heights, Oakridge and York Prep. and will now go on to compete at the state competition in Chapin on March 4th.
cn2.com
Andrew Jackson Middle School Dancing with the Stars this weekend
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Andrew Jackson Middle School in Lancaster County is holding a Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. The fun gets underway at 7 PM. The Dancing with the Stars is put on by the Andrew Jackson Middle School Fine Arts Department.
cn2.com
CN2 Sports – It’s rivalry night in Rock Hill!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – It’s rivalry night in Rock Hill as the Trojans and Stallions battle on the court. CN2 Sports has the exciting plays you might have missed.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Boys Scouts celebrate National Scout Day
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Boy Scouts of America in Fort Mill recently celebrating Scout’s Day recognizing the contributions of its young men and women. Michael and Marco the Senior Patrol Leaders of Troop 250 and 250-G conducting the. event which was held at Grace Presbyterian...
cn2.com
USC-L Honoring Black History Month with “The Blurr”
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster is presenting a play this weekend during Black History Month of racism and how we are responding to change the view point through dialogue becoming a more compassionate nation. The production from the USC-L Players is, “The Blurr” will take place on...
CMS teacher suspended after grabbing and cursing at student
A video shared on social media shows a teacher in Charlotte grabbing a student and yelling at them, and now Channel 9 has learned that the teacher is on paid leave.
qcnews.com
Man jumps in front of, climbs into moving Rock Hill school bus, deputies say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he jumped in front of a moving Rock Hill school bus and climbed through its emergency hatch, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:25 a.m., Nicolas Trey Hubbard,...
cn2.com
Town of Clover gets first Main Street Director, works to revitalize downtown
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A vision to revitalize downtown Clover. That’s what leaders in the community are working to do as they recently hired the town’s first Main Street Director. In the video, CN2’s Renee O’Neil learns more about their plans to bring the downtown back...
cn2.com
Naf Naf serving up Middle Eastern cuisine
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Naf Naf, which means “To Fan the Flame,” held its soft opening this past November and says it was met with great reception. The first restaurant was...
cn2.com
Business owners, county leaders tour recreation tourism in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – We are getting closer and closer to the Duke Energy White Water project opening in Great Falls in Chester County. The nature-based tourism project bringing lots of excitement to the town. A town that’s been through tough economic times after textile mills closed there years ago.
Fatal east Charlotte collision prompts road closure: CMPD
Police say Rocky River Church Road was closed for investigation and urged the public to avoid the area.
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
Residents say nearby construction causes flooding in their southeast Charlotte yards
Residents in a southeast Charlotte community are frustrated with water from nearby construction flooding into their yards.
qcnews.com
Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman
SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
qcnews.com
Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford
Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
macaronikid.com
Monster Truckz at Carolina Speedway
Monster Truckz is coming to Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC!. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
WCNC
Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
counton2.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
WBTV
SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
Comments / 0