FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Forest Creek Math Counts team won the Catawba Chapter competition that was held recently at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. The team of four competed against Fort Mill Middle, Clover, Sullivan, Castle Heights, Oakridge and York Prep. and will now go on to compete at the state competition in Chapin on March 4th.

