Fort Mill, SC

cn2.com

Connecting students inside and out of the classroom

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Nation Ford’s Club Unify is connecting students inside and outside of the classroom. The club is part of the special Olympics and is a way for students to spend time with those in the special education department.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Forest Creek Math Counts wins Catawba Chapter competition!

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Forest Creek Math Counts team won the Catawba Chapter competition that was held recently at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. The team of four competed against Fort Mill Middle, Clover, Sullivan, Castle Heights, Oakridge and York Prep. and will now go on to compete at the state competition in Chapin on March 4th.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Andrew Jackson Middle School Dancing with the Stars this weekend

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Andrew Jackson Middle School in Lancaster County is holding a Dancing with the Stars fundraiser. The fun gets underway at 7 PM. The Dancing with the Stars is put on by the Andrew Jackson Middle School Fine Arts Department.
cn2.com

CN2 Picture of The Day – Boys Scouts celebrate National Scout Day

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Boy Scouts of America in Fort Mill recently celebrating Scout’s Day recognizing the contributions of its young men and women. Michael and Marco the Senior Patrol Leaders of Troop 250 and 250-G conducting the. event which was held at Grace Presbyterian...
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

USC-L Honoring Black History Month with “The Blurr”

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – USC Lancaster is presenting a play this weekend during Black History Month of racism and how we are responding to change the view point through dialogue becoming a more compassionate nation. The production from the USC-L Players is, “The Blurr” will take place on...
cn2.com

Naf Naf serving up Middle Eastern cuisine

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Naf Naf, which means “To Fan the Flame,” held its soft opening this past November and says it was met with great reception. The first restaurant was...
FORT MILL, SC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC
qcnews.com

Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz at Carolina Speedway

Monster Truckz is coming to Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC!. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Early spring, longer allergy season in the cards for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As temperatures continue to warm up, you’re probably seeing some early signs of spring popping up around the Carolinas. A closer look at the advantages and disadvantages of an early spring shows why it's important to adapt to the changing seasons. Spring officially begins in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
counton2.com

Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTV

SWAT team cleared from Revolutionary Trail in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s SWAT team have been cleared following a situation in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the CMPD, members of the SWAT team were on an active warrant service on Revolutionary Trail. That’s near South Tryon...
CHARLOTTE, NC

