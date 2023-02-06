ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

ksl.com

2 men who fired at man who saw them slashing tires sent to prison

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men have been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for firing a gun multiple times at a witness. On March 3, police were called to the LeBanke Apartments, 3185 S. 200 East in South Salt Lake, about 12:30 a.m. on a report of shots being fired. A man told police he saw two men and a woman slashing three of his four tires, then went inside to call police and the people drove off. But they soon came back and two men began to shoot toward him, hitting multiple cars, according to charging documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

4 teens looking for rival gang members charged in connection with triple killing at party

WEST JORDAN — Four teen boys have been charged in connection with a gang-related shooting at a house party in West Jordan last year that left three people dead. Steven Donovan Carmona, 17, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with three counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; discharging a firearm causing injury, a second-degree felony; and seven counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.
WEST JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Police identify Bountiful man killed in wrong-way I-15 crash

NORTH SALT LAKE — A suspected impaired driver caused a fatal wrong-way crash on I-15 in the early hours of Feb. 1, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Just before 2 a.m., a woman entered I-15 heading south in the northbound lanes. Near 2200 North in Davis County, between the Warm Springs Road and Beck Street exits, the woman hit another vehicle head-on, UHP said.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in Murray; police search for 2nd vehicle

MURRAY — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident at an intersection Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of 4500 South and 500 West shortly before 6 a.m., according to Murray police spokeswoman Kristin Reardon. She did not provide any other information about what happened, including the name and age of the person killed.
MURRAY, UT
ksl.com

Utah state prison needs to fill 300 vacant staffing positions

SALT LAKE CITY — The prison operations director for the Utah State Correctional Facility says over 300 positions still need be filled for the prison to be fully staffed. On Tuesday, Dan Chesnut gave a brief update on what was happening at the state prison in Salt Lake City following three separate attacks on corrections officers in two weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Boy dies after fall from a slide at school in Tooele County

ERDA, Tooele County — An 8-year-old boy has died after falling from a slide during recess at an elementary school in Tooele County on Monday, a district spokesman confirmed Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the student's passing following the accident on the playground at...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say

OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

38-year-old man rescued from excavation trench in Payson

PAYSON — The Payson Fire Department helped rescue a 38-year-old man who fell into a trench on Wednesday afternoon. Payson Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched at 2:22 p.m. to the confined space rescue near 1400 South and 300 West after the man, who was working at the site, became trapped in the excavation trench.
PAYSON, UT
ksl.com

Man's arm partially amputated in Weber County farming accident

HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A man's arm was partially amputated in a crop-harvesting accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:43 p.m. a male in his 20s was working on harvesting crops for a company that is leasing former Trappist monastery land near Huntsville in the Ogden Valley for growing crops, Weber fire officials said.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. "They're trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world," said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Provo will soon be welcoming its 1st full-size Target store

PROVO — Residents of Provo will soon have another retail therapy resource at their disposal: a brand-new Target. Avid fans of the national retailer will tell you Target runs are not errands but necessities for their well-being. And after years of Provo residents driving to Orem to get their "Target fix," their dream of having a full-sized Target in Provo is becoming a reality.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Tiger Woods wants to bring another golf course to the Wasatch Back

SALT LAKE CITY — The next phase of Tiger Woods' career will include a stop on the Wasatch Back. The 47-year-old all-time great and his golf course design firm TGR Designs announced Tuesday plans for an 18-hole championship course near Park City in partnership with Marcella Club in Wasatch County. The new course is in collaboration with a private master-planned community at Marcella Mountain and Jordanelle Ridge and Reef Capital Partners, whose portfolio includes Black Desert Resort in St. George, that Woods hopes will "create a world-class golf experience to pair with Marcella Club's vision for modern luxury living," he said in a tweet.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

New Provo Airport discussing expansion after year of rapid growth

PROVO — It would be easy to think things are pretty slow at Provo Airport. There are some days when the terminal is empty for most of the day. However, Provo Airport manager Brian Torgersen says the brand-new airport, which opened this past summer, is already at capacity. "You...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Pitt coach throws shade on new BYU quarterback's leadership skills

PROVO — Not only does BYU's presumptive starter at quarterback face skepticism about his ability, now his leadership skills have been called into question. Intended or not, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi indirectly took a series of shots at Kedon Slovis during an interview on Sirius radio last week. Slovis played his first three years at USC and then started 11 games at Pittsburgh last season before transferring to BYU in December.
PROVO, UT

