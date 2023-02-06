Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Simply Sustainable brings clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls Area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simply Sustainable is a new local business that is bringing clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls area. You can find their products inside Stacey’s Vintage Art Boutique at 27102 Albers Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108. For more information on Simply Sustainable...
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hanson County teacher collecting Valentine’s Day cards for students
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A class at Oaklane Colony Elementary School in Alexandria, South Dakota, is participating in “Hearts Around the United States.”. Tracy Henglefelt teaches for a Hutterite colony in the Hanson School District, and she is asking for Valentine’s Day cards or postcards from all 50 states and 10 provinces in Canada.
dakotanewsnow.com
Downtown Burger Battle makes $1.7 million impact
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This resulted in an estimated $1,747,340 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community, according to Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. “Burger Battle is a cultural phenomenon, and...
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
dakotanewsnow.com
Good Earth State Park calls for Indigenous artists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Indigenous musicians, dancers, artists, and food trucks are wanted for the second annual Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event this June. Good Earth State Park announced the call for artists and vendors Friday. The Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event will take place...
KELOLAND TV
To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
What Gives? Is PizzaRev Ever Going To Re-Open In Sioux Falls?
It's hard to find someone who doesn't like to eat pizza. Honestly, I could not imagine a diet that doesn't include eating a few slices of pizza here and there. How about customizing your very own pizza? Heck, making your own personal pizza is undoubtedly just as enjoyable as eating it!
dakotanewsnow.com
Burnout impacting pharmacists across a number of industries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nationwide pharmacist burnout and potential shortages in some regions could be attributed to an increased workload. In Sioux Falls pharmacists say while they aren’t experiencing a direct shortage, there could be a decline in pharmacy school rates that could be a cause for concern.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Chamber hosts second of three Legislative Coffees
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will host the second of three Legislative Coffees this Saturday at the campus of Southeast Technical College. This event will feature legislators from Districts 10, 11, and 12 and is free to the public. The Legislative...
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
dakotanewsnow.com
Circus Night at 605 Ninja
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-owner of 605 Ninja Lacy Steinberg joined us this morning to talk about Circus Night. It happens once a month.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Brookings, South Dakota
Brookings, South Dakota, is located in the eastern part of the state and is the fourth largest city in South Dakota. It is home to South Dakota State University, the state’s largest university and a hub of cultural, educational, and economic activities. Brookings has a rich history, with roots dating back to the late 1800s when it was founded as a stop on the Milwaukee Railroad line.
dakotanewsnow.com
Salem to open twenty-two-acre industrial park
SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Salem Economic Development Corporation announced they will be opening up a twenty-one-acre industrial park. Those with the corporation say the open lots will help to attract residents and businesses to the area, reflecting the cities slogan. This comes after the city faced severe damage...
dakotanewsnow.com
Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Super Bowl-themed baking tips with Oh My Cupcakes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching, and Melissa Johnson from Oh My Cupcakes is getting ready with some sweet treats. “Everybody loves to bring cupcakes to Super Bowl. For Super Bowl this year, we have our football pull-apart, which is 24 standard-sized cupcakes, all decorated like football — super fun and really great at parties.” said Johnson.
dakotanewsnow.com
Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding. The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service...
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeowners inquire about property tax spike
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
