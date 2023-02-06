ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?

It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hanson County teacher collecting Valentine’s Day cards for students

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A class at Oaklane Colony Elementary School in Alexandria, South Dakota, is participating in “Hearts Around the United States.”. Tracy Henglefelt teaches for a Hutterite colony in the Hanson School District, and she is asking for Valentine’s Day cards or postcards from all 50 states and 10 provinces in Canada.
ALEXANDRIA, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Downtown Burger Battle makes $1.7 million impact

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 57,000 burgers were sold last month in the 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle in Sioux Falls. This resulted in an estimated $1,747,340 economic impact for the Sioux Falls community, according to Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. “Burger Battle is a cultural phenomenon, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked

Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Good Earth State Park calls for Indigenous artists

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Indigenous musicians, dancers, artists, and food trucks are wanted for the second annual Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event this June. Good Earth State Park announced the call for artists and vendors Friday. The Indigenous Artists of the Prairie event will take place...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

To-go Valentino’s now open in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved restaurant chain that closed in Sioux Falls in 2015 is now back open. Valentin’os returned to the west side of the city this week, with plenty of people thrilled to have their favorite flavors back in town. The changes at this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Burnout impacting pharmacists across a number of industries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nationwide pharmacist burnout and potential shortages in some regions could be attributed to an increased workload. In Sioux Falls pharmacists say while they aren’t experiencing a direct shortage, there could be a decline in pharmacy school rates that could be a cause for concern.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Chamber hosts second of three Legislative Coffees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will host the second of three Legislative Coffees this Saturday at the campus of Southeast Technical College. This event will feature legislators from Districts 10, 11, and 12 and is free to the public. The Legislative...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary

Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Circus Night at 605 Ninja

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-owner of 605 Ninja Lacy Steinberg joined us this morning to talk about Circus Night. It happens once a month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota, is located in the eastern part of the state and is the fourth largest city in South Dakota. It is home to South Dakota State University, the state’s largest university and a hub of cultural, educational, and economic activities. Brookings has a rich history, with roots dating back to the late 1800s when it was founded as a stop on the Milwaukee Railroad line.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Salem to open twenty-two-acre industrial park

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Salem Economic Development Corporation announced they will be opening up a twenty-one-acre industrial park. Those with the corporation say the open lots will help to attract residents and businesses to the area, reflecting the cities slogan. This comes after the city faced severe damage...
SALEM, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Vacancy rate up for the Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The housing vacancy rate in Sioux Falls is up slightly since the last report in July, according to a recent survey. In January, the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association surveyed its Sioux Falls area members for its 51st biannual vacancy survey. From the reported...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Super Bowl-themed baking tips with Oh My Cupcakes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Super Bowl Sunday is quickly approaching, and Melissa Johnson from Oh My Cupcakes is getting ready with some sweet treats. “Everybody loves to bring cupcakes to Super Bowl. For Super Bowl this year, we have our football pull-apart, which is 24 standard-sized cupcakes, all decorated like football — super fun and really great at parties.” said Johnson.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Below normal risk for flooding in first spring outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even though southeastern South Dakota has been hammered by snow this winter, rivers and waterways like Skunk Creek and the Big Sioux River in Sioux Falls should be spared from any major flooding. The first spring flooding outlook from the National Weather Service...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Homeowners inquire about property tax spike

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you thought your property tax was unusually high this year, you’re not alone. Homeowners are concerned with why the prices have spiked higher than usual and are asking what contributed to the difference. According to the Minnehaha county equalizations office, the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy