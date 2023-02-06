ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wpsdlocal6.com

Fighting fentanyl in west Kentucky

Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky. Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation

“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 9, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided another Team Kentucky Update. Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health.
FRANKFORT, KY
wdrb.com

Supporters double down on regulation of 'gray machines' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illegal gambling or games of skill, the debate over certain gaming machines in Kentucky is likely finding an arena in Frankfort. Supporters are doubling down on regulation of what they consider to be skill game machines. Operators of the machines — which can be found in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Four Mental Health Agencies Consolidating

Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville's new first lady eager to tackle the job

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing alongside her husband, Louisville's newly elected mayor, on election night Rachel Greenberg remembered, "I think in that moment, it’s exciting. But then you get home and it’s like, 'Oh my goodness.'" Greenberg is admittedly still getting used to her new role. While she's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 7, 2023) –Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp....
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

New details in Kentucky liquor store raids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Hospice volunteers needed

Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers. There are only 49 active volunteers covering 13 regions in Kentucky and three in Illinois — and 188 patients rely on them. These volunteers do things like reading to patients, playing music and assisting wherever help is needed.
KENTUCKY STATE

