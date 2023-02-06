Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Fighting fentanyl in west Kentucky
Fentanyl arrest reflects growing number of cases in western Kentucky. Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky.
harlanenterprise.net
Delta-8 THC, mildly less potent than marijuana’s delta-9, is legal in Ky., may face further regulation
“While politicians debate whether to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky, a lesser-known product that gets people similarly high is flourishing in the state. And it’s already legal,” reports Morgan Watkins of the Courier-Journal. Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, which is moderately less potent but “almost identical to the delta-9 THC in...
1st newborn baby surrendered anonymously in Kentucky
According to Safe Haven Baby Box, the Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December 2022 and is the 132nd nationally, and is one of 16 locations in Kentucky.
fox56news.com
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 9, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided another Team Kentucky Update. Beshear updated Kentuckians on economic growth; apprenticeship programs; the Better Internet Initiative Listening Tour; a week of events at the Capitol; recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern and Western Kentucky; the Department for Juvenile Justice; and public health.
wdrb.com
Supporters double down on regulation of 'gray machines' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illegal gambling or games of skill, the debate over certain gaming machines in Kentucky is likely finding an arena in Frankfort. Supporters are doubling down on regulation of what they consider to be skill game machines. Operators of the machines — which can be found in...
WLKY.com
Newborn surrendered to Kentucky baby box less than 2 months after installation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Less than two months after a Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Kentucky, it was used exactly as intended. A newborn was surrendered to the one recently installed at the Bowling Green Fire Department. Monica Kelsey with Safe Haven said on Friday that the...
wvih.com
Four Mental Health Agencies Consolidating
Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center...
wdrb.com
Medical marijuana executive order is in effect but Kentuckians still have to travel out of state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Governor Andy Beshear's executive order for medical marijuana is in effect but Kentuckians who want to buy it, still have to travel out of state. LEX18 made that journey with a cancer patient, who was willing to go hundreds of miles, for some relief. In Illinois,...
WLKY.com
Louisville's new first lady eager to tackle the job
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing alongside her husband, Louisville's newly elected mayor, on election night Rachel Greenberg remembered, "I think in that moment, it’s exciting. But then you get home and it’s like, 'Oh my goodness.'" Greenberg is admittedly still getting used to her new role. While she's...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Humane Society takes in 30 neglected cats from squalid Mississippi home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being in a large neglect situation, 30 cats from Mississippi are being taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society. KHS said that the 30 they are taking in come from a group of 176 cats. The 176 cats were reportedly found in a squalid home...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Nearly $830,000 in Funding, Credits Approved to Provide Workforce Training for More Than 2,100 Kentucky Trainees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Feb. 7, 2023) –Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted Kentucky’s continued investment in workforce training initiatives as he announced nearly $830,000 in funding and credits to assist with the training of over 2,100 Kentucky workers. Training funds and credits approved during this month’s Bluegrass State Skills Corp....
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
WLKY.com
Bill filed aims to help ease health care worker shortage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Addressing the crippling health care worker shortage here in Kentucky — that's the goal of House Bill 200, filed by Louisville Republican Ken Fleming. As the regional director of global medical response, Paul Phillips knows firsthand what an EMT shortage can do to a community.
wpsdlocal6.com
Hospice volunteers needed
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital faces shortage of hospice volunteers. There are only 49 active volunteers covering 13 regions in Kentucky and three in Illinois — and 188 patients rely on them. These volunteers do things like reading to patients, playing music and assisting wherever help is needed.
WLKY.com
Louisville organization sending aid to Turkey, Syria; death toll from Earthquake surpasses 22,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 22,000 are dead following a catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, and unfortunately, the death toll continues to rise. A Louisville organization is stepping up by sending relief supplies to those in need. Waterstep employees spent Friday morning loading two pallets full of...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Emergency suspensions of nursing licenses can take days, weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The process is designed to protect the public: An emergency step - in the rare worst cases - to temporarily suspend a nurse’s license to practice while further disciplinary action is pending. Under normal circumstances, a nurse can keep working while under investigation for a...
WBKO
KY mental health agencies collaborate to create one large community health center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The National Alliance of Mental Illness found that 746,000 adults in Kentucky have a mental health condition. That’s more than 10 times the population of Bowling Green. However, four area mental health agencies are teaming up to lend a hand. LifeSkills Inc. in Bowling...
WLKY.com
Proposed Kentucky bill would fine people for driving too slow in passing lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you get frustrated with slow driving in the passing lane? A Kentucky state representative wants to make that finable. Rep. Ken Upchurch is sponsoring House Bill 105, which was introduced Tuesday. It would fine anyone driving under the speed limit in the farthest left lane.
WLKY.com
Advocacy groups hold vigil for Louisville trans woman killed outside her workplace
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a dozen advocacy and support groups came together Thursday for a candlelight vigil honoring a woman killed in Butchertown. Zachee Imanitwitaho, 26, was shot to death outside JBS Foods plant, where she worked, last Friday afternoon. Not long after the shooting, 58-year-old Edilberto Lores...
