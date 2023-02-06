Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Overdose deaths related to animal sedative up more than 100% in Northeast
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are sounding the alarm about a powerful sedative showing up in drugs across the Northeast, saying that drug users don't even know it's there. Law enforcement officials said overdose deaths from xylazine are up 103% in the Northeast. Officials said it was found...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
WMUR.com
Manchester forming strike teams to warn of overdose dangers after spike in deaths
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester officials are forming teams to warn about the danger of drug overdoses after a string of deaths. Officials said there have been nine suspected overdose deaths in Manchester this month, seven in the past two days. "Really, it's been this past week where we've seen...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for theft in Nashua
NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
WMUR.com
Missing Canterbury child found safe
CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to prison after admitting to recording women, girls in bathrooms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man with a history of videotaping women in bathrooms is heading to state prison. Travis Demers, 24, pleaded guilty to violating his probation. A registered sex offender, he also admitted he failed to inform Manchester police of two social media accounts. Prosecutors said Demers continued...
WMUR.com
Investigators identify parents, boy found shot to death in Massachusetts home
ANDOVER, Mass. — Investigators said a man, woman and boy all died in an apparent domestic violence-related murder-suicide in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. A 911 call was made at 3:21 a.m. on Thursday, police said, and responding officers entered the Porter Road home and found the bodies of Andrew Robinson, 56; Linda Robinson, 55; and their son Sebastian Robinson, 12.
DA: 3 people found shot to death in Andover home were related
Officers were called to the home early Thursday morning after receiving a 911 call.
WMUR.com
Substance abuse treatment facilities note extended hours after rise in suspected overdose deaths in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After nine suspected overdose deaths in Manchester in the first seven days of February, Catholic Medical Center and Farnum Center are reminding the public about extended treatment hours as a way to help. The facilities teamed up eight months ago to provide substance abuse treatment at...
WMUR.com
Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest
CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
Investigation underway after 3 people found shot to death in Andover home
All three victims were related, according to investigators.
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
manchesterinklink.com
Fugitive couple arrested in Manchester by U.S. Marshals
CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force wants to thank the Manchester Police Department and the public for their assistance in locating two-time “Fugitive of the Week,” Jose Hiram Martinez-Rolon, who was arrested Feb. 8 by the JFTF along with his girlfriend Sabrina Deleon. The arrests mark the end of a fugitive investigation that started in Nov. 2021 and brings to justice fugitives from both the federal and state courts.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run
NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
whdh.com
Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend to appear in court
SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salisbury woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend is set to appear in court Thursday. Judy Church, 64, is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors say that, on November 11 around 8 p.m., Church...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Drunken sleeping man refuses to leave restaurant, suddenly does, then comes back later
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
NECN
Mother, Father and 12-Year-Old Son Found Shot Dead Inside Mass. Home, Authorities Say
A father, mother and a 12-year-old son were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Andover, Massachusetts, following an apparent murder-suicide and case of domestic violence, according to authorities in Essex County. During a news conference at around 8:30 a.m., Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said that police had...
nbcboston.com
NH Man Who Lost Daughter to Fentanyl Overdose Recognized at State of the Union
A New Hampshire man who lost his daughter to a drug overdose was invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, has been on a mission to create safe communities for those in addiction recovery since his daughter, Courtney, died from a fentanyl overdose at just 20 years old.
Framingham Man 'Drippin' In Marijuana Arrested In Traffic Stop: Police
A man driving with a suspended license was discovered to have a large amount of concentrated THC and marijuana, including boxes of drugs decorated with characters from "The Simpsons" labeled as "Drippin Diamonds," according to officials. A traffic stop on Route 90 in Framingham led a police of…
