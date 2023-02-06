ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for kidnapping, assault in Manchester

MANCHESTER — A man was arrested on multiple charges following an incident in Manchester on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault outside the SNHU Arena at around 11:20 a.m. Police say they made contact with a woman who reported that a man she knew had assaulted...
MANCHESTER, NH
Man arrested for theft in Nashua

NASHUA — A 28-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested in Nashua on Wednesday. Police say they arrested Ryan Coombs, of Derry, for one count of theft by unauthorized taking. On January 12, police responded to a local business for the report of a theft. During the initial report,...
NASHUA, NH
Missing Canterbury child found safe

CANTERBURY, N.H. — State police say a missing Canterbury girl has been safely located after she disappeared. Police announced Friday morning that the 11-year-old had been found. She was reported missing after last being seen around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CANTERBURY, NH
Investigators identify parents, boy found shot to death in Massachusetts home

ANDOVER, Mass. — Investigators said a man, woman and boy all died in an apparent domestic violence-related murder-suicide in Andover, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning. A 911 call was made at 3:21 a.m. on Thursday, police said, and responding officers entered the Porter Road home and found the bodies of Andrew Robinson, 56; Linda Robinson, 55; and their son Sebastian Robinson, 12.
ANDOVER, MA
Man sues Manchester police, saying they used excessive force during arrest

CONCORD, N.H. — Four Manchester police officers are being sued in federal court by a man they arrested in 2018 who is accusing them of using excessive force. Bystander video is the key piece of evidence in the civil case. Lawyers for both sides are going frame by frame to show the jury the physical altercation between police and Chaswick Heredia on the night of May 11, 2018.
MANCHESTER, NH
Fugitive couple arrested in Manchester by U.S. Marshals

CONCORD, NH – The U.S. Marshals Service – NH Joint Fugitive Task Force wants to thank the Manchester Police Department and the public for their assistance in locating two-time “Fugitive of the Week,” Jose Hiram Martinez-Rolon, who was arrested Feb. 8 by the JFTF along with his girlfriend Sabrina Deleon. The arrests mark the end of a fugitive investigation that started in Nov. 2021 and brings to justice fugitives from both the federal and state courts.
MANCHESTER, NH
Driver arrested in connection to Nashua hit-and-run

NASHUA— A 30-year-old man from Massachusetts was arrested in Nashua yesterday. Police say Jesus Lopez, of Lowell, was arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with conduct after an accident. On January 28, police were notified of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike. Responding officers say the driver...
NASHUA, NH
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
NH Man Who Lost Daughter to Fentanyl Overdose Recognized at State of the Union

A New Hampshire man who lost his daughter to a drug overdose was invited to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night. Doug Griffin of Newton, New Hampshire, has been on a mission to create safe communities for those in addiction recovery since his daughter, Courtney, died from a fentanyl overdose at just 20 years old.
NEWTON, NH

