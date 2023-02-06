ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NY Times Editorial Board Calls on Senate Democrats to End Custom That’s Allowing Republicans to Block Judicial Nominees

By Michael Luciano
 3 days ago
Rep. Byron Donalds Slams Democrats Accusing GOP of Pushing White Nationalism at Border Hearing: ‘I’m Not Doing That!’

Florida Republican Byron Donalds took exception Tuesday to Democrats saying that Republicans are spreading White nationalism with the hearing on border security. There were several Republicans who brought up the issue during the House Oversight hearing, but Rep. Donalds, who is Black, was the first, doing so before the hearing even got to the questions and answers about border policy and and border patrol.
‘It’s Your Fault!’ Republicans Jeer Biden As He Laments Deaths From Fentanyl – Prompting McCarthy to Shush His Own Party

Republican lawmakers heckled President Joe Biden as he spoke out against the scourge of fentanyl overdoses at the State of the Union Tuesday night. Toward the end of his speech, Biden introduced one of his guests, a New Hampshire man who wrote to the president and First Lady Jill Biden about his daughter who died at age 20 from a fentanyl overdose.
‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
Bannon Trashes ‘Terrible’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Rebuttal: ‘She’s Not Intellectually Capable’

Unlike most conservatives who weighed in on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R-AR.) rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Steve Bannon is not a fan. Sanders gave remarks shortly after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In her speech, Sanders ripped the left’s “woke fantasies” and said the president has handed the country over to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
‘Made Fools of Themselves Again’: Joe Scarborough Ridicules House Republicans’ Twitter Censorship Hearings

Joe Scarborough ridiculed Republicans — arguing the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on conservative censorship on Twitter failed to amount to much. Morning Joe kicked off Thursday by discussing how Republicans used that proceeding to go after former Twitter employees for the platform’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop as part of their supposed bias against conservatives. Of course, Democrats were able to counter this by pointing to the Trump administration’s attempts to have tweets censored, plus the site’s decision not to enforce their own rules against former President Donald Trump.
Morning Joe Brutally Grills Trump’s Last Defense Secretary Over Jan. 6 in Super-Awkward, 30-Minute Marathon Interview

Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller appeared on the Washington DC set of Morning Joe to promote a new book, and boy did things get super awkward. The interview lasted for roughly 30 minutes, and Miller’s defense of his lack of action on January 6, 2021, his blaming partisan hyperbole for how news of the attack has been reported, and his defense of former President Donald Trump did not play well with the Morning Joe panel.
