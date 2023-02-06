NY Times Editorial Board Calls on Senate Democrats to End Custom That’s Allowing Republicans to Block Judicial Nominees

Read full article on original website
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
McConnell Confirms Biden’s Claim Some in the GOP Eyeing Cuts to Social Security and Medicare: ‘That Was the Rick Scott Plan’
Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took aim at Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) during an interview and confirmed that President Joe Biden’s declaration that some GOP leaders want to end Social Security and Medicare was, in fact, accurate – despite loud booing and yells of “liar” from GOP members.
Rep. Byron Donalds Slams Democrats Accusing GOP of Pushing White Nationalism at Border Hearing: ‘I’m Not Doing That!’
Florida Republican Byron Donalds took exception Tuesday to Democrats saying that Republicans are spreading White nationalism with the hearing on border security. There were several Republicans who brought up the issue during the House Oversight hearing, but Rep. Donalds, who is Black, was the first, doing so before the hearing even got to the questions and answers about border policy and and border patrol.
‘It’s Your Fault!’ Republicans Jeer Biden As He Laments Deaths From Fentanyl – Prompting McCarthy to Shush His Own Party
Republican lawmakers heckled President Joe Biden as he spoke out against the scourge of fentanyl overdoses at the State of the Union Tuesday night. Toward the end of his speech, Biden introduced one of his guests, a New Hampshire man who wrote to the president and First Lady Jill Biden about his daughter who died at age 20 from a fentanyl overdose.
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Hannity Dodges When Geraldo Asks If Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Normal or Crazy’ – Right After the Host Interviewed Her
Sean Hannity ducked a straightforward question from Geraldo Rivera about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) moments after the Fox News host interviewed her. Greene appeared on Wednesday’s Hannity to give her reaction to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, where she heckled the president. Later, Rivera...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
President Joe Biden's Walk Mocked After State of the Union Address
"I love how the entire country is supposed to pretend that how Biden walks isn't at all a big deal," wrote conservative commentator Jesse Kelly.
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
DeSantis Will Quickly ‘Implode’ Under Trump’s Attacks, Predicts Former Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin
Former top Trump communications aide, Alyssa Farah Griffin, made clear during a discussion on the escalating feud between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) that she has absolutely no confidence in DeSantis’s ability to withstand attacks from Trump. The conversation on Thursday’s episode of The...
Bannon Trashes ‘Terrible’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Rebuttal: ‘She’s Not Intellectually Capable’
Unlike most conservatives who weighed in on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R-AR.) rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Steve Bannon is not a fan. Sanders gave remarks shortly after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In her speech, Sanders ripped the left’s “woke fantasies” and said the president has handed the country over to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
‘Made Fools of Themselves Again’: Joe Scarborough Ridicules House Republicans’ Twitter Censorship Hearings
Joe Scarborough ridiculed Republicans — arguing the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on conservative censorship on Twitter failed to amount to much. Morning Joe kicked off Thursday by discussing how Republicans used that proceeding to go after former Twitter employees for the platform’s suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop as part of their supposed bias against conservatives. Of course, Democrats were able to counter this by pointing to the Trump administration’s attempts to have tweets censored, plus the site’s decision not to enforce their own rules against former President Donald Trump.
WATCH: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Fails to Correct GOP Rep Who Repeatedly Accuses Biden of Lying About True Thing
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins failed to correct GOP Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) when he defended heckling President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech by falsely claiming Biden was “lying” — about something that’s actually true. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address...
‘The Level of White Trashdom… Is Staggering’: Carville Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene and Republicans Over SOTU Heckling
Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville referred to Republicans such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as “White trash” several times during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber. He also said Greene could use fashion tips from freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY). While discussing President...
Morning Joe Brutally Grills Trump’s Last Defense Secretary Over Jan. 6 in Super-Awkward, 30-Minute Marathon Interview
Former Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller appeared on the Washington DC set of Morning Joe to promote a new book, and boy did things get super awkward. The interview lasted for roughly 30 minutes, and Miller’s defense of his lack of action on January 6, 2021, his blaming partisan hyperbole for how news of the attack has been reported, and his defense of former President Donald Trump did not play well with the Morning Joe panel.
Rep. George Santos Responds to Mitt Romney Confrontation: ‘It Wasn’t Very Mormon of Him’
Rep. George Santos responded to the confrontation he had with Senator Mitt Romney at President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address. During the joint session, Romney entered the chamber to see that Santos had a front row seat and was attempting to shake hands with whomever was walking in the door.
WATCH: CNN’s Abby Phillip Repeatedly Stuffs Her Own Republican Analyst Over Rick Scott’s Big Moment
Republican CNN analyst Scott Jennings was stymied at every turn by anchor Abby Phillip, who repeatedly pushed back at his attempts to control the damage Rick Scott has done as architect of the big SOTU heckling moment at President Joe Biden’s SOTU. Scott has become the center of GOP...
