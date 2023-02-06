ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Mix 94.1

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Rainy morning with a sunny, windy afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas - A tale of two days coming up... rainy and stormy in the morning and then sunny, drier and windy for the afternoon. Brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible with some of the storms. After the upper low ejects out of Texas, the skies clear...
TEXAS STATE
wimberleyview.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
B93

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: January Drought Totals

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley started off 2023 in January with little rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures. Overall, we saw between 4 and 6 degrees of higher temperatures across the state according to the Texas Water Development Board. In the Concho Valley, our weather tracking takes place at Mathis Field Airport and in the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Emergency SNAP Assistance For Storm Spoiled Food

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the winter storm. SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP and emergency allotments.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?

Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
LONGVIEW, TX
B106

Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya

When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas

In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
KILLEEN, TX
B106

B106

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

