USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Cold front arrives bringing cooler temps, rain possible next week
AUSTIN, Texas - A chilly and windy finish to the week behind the latest cold front. Cloudy with sprinkles in the morning and the skies will clear up this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely today and this...
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
fox7austin.com
Austin weather: Cold front on the way
Central Texas will see some sun this weekend, but with some low temps. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather: Rainy morning with a sunny, windy afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas - A tale of two days coming up... rainy and stormy in the morning and then sunny, drier and windy for the afternoon. Brief heavy rain, lightning and small hail are possible with some of the storms. After the upper low ejects out of Texas, the skies clear...
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Replacement SNAP benefits now available for recipients who lost food in winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the recent winter storm and power outages, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) said on Wednesday. SNAP recipients will be able to apply for replacement food...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Congratulations to Our Killeen, Texas Valentine’s Day Showcase Winners
(Killeen, Texas) - Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day coming up Tuesday, February 14. Every year, we ask our listeners to nominate someone they love and feel deserves an extra special day of romance. This year we received dozens upon dozens of heartfelt nominations, demonstrating that there's a...
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas weather to get colder as week goes on
We'll have a gorgeous day tomorrow and then things will change as a cold front comes to the area. Zack Shields has the details in his full forecast.
Here's How Texas Drivers Can Get 25 Cents Off Gas For One Day Only
The deal is happening during Circle K Fuel Day.
Our Water: January Drought Totals
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Concho Valley started off 2023 in January with little rainfall and higher-than-average temperatures. Overall, we saw between 4 and 6 degrees of higher temperatures across the state according to the Texas Water Development Board. In the Concho Valley, our weather tracking takes place at Mathis Field Airport and in the […]
easttexasradio.com
Emergency SNAP Assistance For Storm Spoiled Food
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the winter storm. SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed need to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP and emergency allotments.
Awesome 2 Story H-E-B Is Set To Open In This Texas City Next Week!
The latest and yes greatest H-E-B is set to open up here in Texas. And, of course, it's going to have so many extras including a 2nd level. Yes, this H-E-B will join the short list of 2-level H-E-B-'s in the state of Texas. • FIRST MULTI-LEVEL H-E-B IN AUSTIN...
Can You Get A Fine For Not Picking Up Your Dog’s Poop In Texas?
Spring is on the way. More outdoor time is in our future and that means more outdoor time with your dog. Take them on walks around the neighborhood and to the parks in Tyler, Texas and Longview, Texas. It's inevitable when you're walking or playing with your dog outside they'll need to relieve themselves and if they have to poop and you don't have a poop bag to clean up after your dog can you receive a fine for not picking up after them?
Meet One Of The Most Honorable Dogs In Texas, Named Kaya
When we think of heroes, it's difficult to not think about those who have served our country. There are so many individuals who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Some have even given the ultimate sacrifice. There will never be enough words to thank these individuals who protected...
Oak wilt poses a threat to Texas trees after ice storm, arborists warn
Destruction wrought by an early-February ice storm locally felled many of our local trees and greatly reduced their canopies, opening wounds that could lead to more dead trees, arborists warn.
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
