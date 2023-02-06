ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Killeen residents concerned about 'excess trash fee'

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeowners are raising questions about an 'excess trash fee' on their utility bill. According to the city, Killeen is divided into four geographical areas. Each of these areas have an assigned garbage collection day, either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. All garbage collection services are...
KILLEEN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KBTX.com

Robertson County awaiting disaster declaration from state

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging winter weather, but it did not include Robertson County. Thousands of people in Robertson County were impacted by last week’s ice storms. Issues included damaged infrastructure, fallen trees and power outages. County...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM

Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed, man injured following North Austin domestic dispute

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A young woman is dead, and a man is injured after a domestic dispute and hostage situation in North Austin, near Pflugerville. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Amanda Lombard’s security cameras captured an argument outside her neighbor's home. The argument was so loud Austin police were called.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy