KWTX
‘It was the potholes’: Waco woman alleges potholes on Highway 6 caused car accident
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Early Tuesday morning, Leigh Ann Villarrial received a call from her girlfriend, Nicole McNair, saying she’d been in a car accident on Highway 6, right before Loop 340. But when Villarrial arrived on scene, what she saw was much worse than expected. McNair’s car was...
KBTX.com
Wellborn Rd. blocked in both directions near Barron Rd. following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A vehicle crash is affecting traffic along Wellborn Road between Capstone and Barron Roads Friday morning. College Station police are asking drivers to avoid the area while it’s being cleared.
KBTX.com
Crash involving horse trailer slows traffic on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash Wednesday afternoon involving a jack-knifed horse trailer slowed traffic on the southbound lanes of Highway 6 in College Station. It happened near Rock Prairie Road. It’s unclear what caused the wreck or if any other vehicles were involved but the roads were wet...
KBTX.com
Police respond to overturned vehicle crash in front of the Tejas Center
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say nobody was seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over on E Villa Maria Road near Texas Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of the Tejas Center and blocked some of the eastbound lanes as crews worked to clear the scene.
KBTX.com
Brazos County residents say repeated booms shook their homes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - UPDATE: Since this story first aired, multiple sources have told us the loud boom noises are likely coming from an explosive ordinance training class being hosted by TEEX at the RELLIS campus. Additional noises may be heard throughout the week as demolition operations continue. ———————...
drippingspringsnews.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country, ends in disaster
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
Killeen residents concerned about 'excess trash fee'
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeowners are raising questions about an 'excess trash fee' on their utility bill. According to the city, Killeen is divided into four geographical areas. Each of these areas have an assigned garbage collection day, either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. All garbage collection services are...
KBTX.com
Greens Prairie home search warrant leaves College Station residents uneasy
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police executed a trio of early morning search warrants on Wednesday and the first location was in the 1700 block of Greens Prairie Road. Carson Hohensee started Wednesday as a typical work day, arriving an hour before opening time. “I normally get here...
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
KBTX.com
Robertson County awaiting disaster declaration from state
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott issued a Disaster Declaration Saturday for seven counties after damaging winter weather, but it did not include Robertson County. Thousands of people in Robertson County were impacted by last week’s ice storms. Issues included damaged infrastructure, fallen trees and power outages. County...
Man dies after being hit by car in northwest Austin
According to Wednesday's APD announcement, a sedan crashed with Wenwu Cai, 68, on Balcones Club Drive on Jan. 25 around 7:45 p.m. That is southwest of US 183 and Anderson Mill Road near the Balcones Country Club.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. RESIDENTS WARNING OF POSSIBLE SCAM
Residents in Washington County are taking to social media to warn others of a possible scam. A Facebook post from one resident says he was approached Wednesday afternoon by a “foreign man” of unknown nationality who waved him down at 6th Street and Market Street. The man said he needed gas for his vehicle and was willing to sell jewelry as collateral. The post also claims that the man “does a show with a magnet.”
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in Texas
On October 29, 1981, a local highway worker stopped to pick up a garbage bag discarded in a 10-foot-deep ditch alongside FM 244 in Grimes County, Texas, near the town of Iola. The worker was stunned when a human skull rolled out.
6 Fix: Temple home owner has tree limbs and debris removed after a family tragedy
TEMPLE, Texas — One simple phone call saved a Temple woman's day. Bobbie McBride, who is 68 years old, needed help after her home was swarmed with broken branches and limbs from last week's winter storm. The City of Temple first told her she would have to wait at...
KBTX.com
A teen jailed for triple shooting in Bryan last spring faces more charges
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-year-old accused of shooting 3 people in Bryan is facing more charges. Police say, Donald Malveaux Jr., is now charged with evading arrest and theft in addition to his previous charges. The new charges come after police were able to link Malveaux to a stolen...
fox44news.com
Fire heavily damages North 11th Street home
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – An older, two-story, wood frame house has been heavily damaged in an early Tuesday morning fire on North 11th Street in Waco. According to the report FOX 44 News obtained, fire units were dispatched to 1511 North 11th Street just after midnight Tuesday morning with the first units on the scene reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed, man injured following North Austin domestic dispute
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A young woman is dead, and a man is injured after a domestic dispute and hostage situation in North Austin, near Pflugerville. Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Amanda Lombard’s security cameras captured an argument outside her neighbor's home. The argument was so loud Austin police were called.
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
