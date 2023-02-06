Read full article on original website
Related
KATU.com
Don't get catfished this Valentine's Day! Watch out for these romance scam signs
But how do you know whether the person you’ve met online is who they say they are?. For Valentine’s Day, consider giving your sweetheart a background check. According to Social Catfish, a company dedicated to preventing online scams through reverse search technology, romance scams surge around Valentine’s Day.
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
KATU.com
Boredom Buster Toys for Kids
Winter means less time outdoors for kids and that can lead to restlessness! The Toy Insider's James Zahn joined us with some toy ideas to keep your little ones busy. For more information, visit the Toy Insider here.
Comments / 0