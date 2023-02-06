Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
??? online threats???... track them down and throw them in prison. !!!!!!...wayyyyy too many days of missed classroom time, high emotions for the students, staff, and parents !!!!!
Reply
4
What NC lawmakers are doing to address school safety
With the string of school lockdowns, threats, guns in schools and actual shootings recently, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie found out what state leaders and lawmakers are doing to solve the problem. With the string of school lockdowns, threats, guns in schools and actual shootings recently, WRAL Capitol Bureau...
Hillside principal mourns lost potential of student shot on American Tobacco Trail
DURHAM, N.C. — In his 11 years as principal at Hillside High School in Durham, William Logan has lost multiple students to gun violence. The latest came this week, when a 17-year-old was shot and killed on American Tobacco Trail near the campus. A 15-year-old student was injured in that shooting.
North Carolina judge delays order on services for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge has agreed to delay enforcement of his order setting a robust schedule upon which North Carolina health officials must provide significantly more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while the state appeals his ruling. Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who...
Hillside High School in Durham briefly on 'secure status' while law enforcement searches for weapons nearby
DURHAM, N.C. — Hillside High School in Durham was on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for about an hour Thursday afternoon while Durham police officers and sheriff's deputies searched the woods near the school after getting an anonymous tip about weapons there.
Wake County DA: Students who threaten violence at school almost never get sent to juvenile jail
RALEIGH, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across Wake County have filed charges or secured juvenile petitions for at least 34 people in the last year accused of communicating threats of mass violence at schools; however, none of the students caught making threats spent time in juvenile detention. The Wake...
State of Urgency: Teacher returns to Durham Hillside to produce play about gun violence
DURHAM, N.C. — A student production at Durham's Hillside High School has taken on additional urgency after two students from the school were shot on a trail nearby. One teenage boy died and another was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the American Tobacco Trail. Police have not...
Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
Another day of threats at Hillside High: Sheriff calls for metal detectors, Durham remembers a young man with potential
DURHAM, N.C. — Hillside High School in Durham was on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for about an hour Thursday afternoon while Durham police officers and sheriff's deputies searched the woods near the school after getting an anonymous tip about weapons there.
'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
One year later: How much impact has Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance had?
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been one year this month since Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance went into effect. WRAL News has discovered the ordinance only applied to a handful of discrimination complaints filed in this first year. Campbell Law School's downtown Raleigh campus is home to the Restorative Justice Clinic...
NC State student dies on campus Wednesday
North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
$1.5 million fund could help Raleigh counteract impact of gentrification
RALEIGH, N.C. — The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and gentrification – pricing out the long-term residents who have our neighborhoods what they are today. That's why one of its new projects includes a commitment to the current residents: $1.5 million to help...
NC lawmakers, controller want Leandro back in front of the state Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — Republican state lawmakers and the state controller are pushing for a long-running education lawsuit to return to the newly Republican-majority North Carolina Supreme Court. The push comes three months after the high court’s former Democratic majority ordered the controller and two other state executives to transfer...
34 people in Wake County taken into custody for school threats in last year
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases.
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
‘The whole state will benefit’: NC county’s court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization
As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
Parents’ Bill of Rights passes in the North Carolina Senate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - With a 29-18 vote, the North Carolina Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” that would require schools to tell parents about any time a student asks to use a different name or pronouns on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Some Republicans say the goal...
Poverty trending down as incomes increase in NC's most populous counties
There are fewer people in North Carolina living below the poverty line now than a decade ago even as the state's population has grown. There are fewer people in North Carolina living below the poverty line now than a decade ago even as the state's population has grown.
Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills
(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
