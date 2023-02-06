Read full article on original website
Floyd County STEM teacher to be recognized on national television
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County teacher is being recognized for her dedication and passion for STEM education next Saturday. Tabitha Berger is a teacher at the Floyd County School of Innovation in Martin. At the school, she helps students realize their passions in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.
Biomedical science program preparing high school students for college
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For nearly a decade, Wayne County High School has offered a biomedical science program to juniors and seniors at the school. “By the end of the four courses, they should be pretty comfortable with basic cell and molecular biology, microbiology working with bacteria and antibiotics, epidemiology tracking diseases so the human body and how it works in general and some of the newer biomedical innovations as well,” said teacher Corynn McAtee.
Pikeville HS students make special donation
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students from Pikeville made a special donation to police officers on Friday. The group, called ‘Teens Who Care’, donated bags of stuffed animals to the police department, so every officer can keep one in their car while on patrol. “These stuffed animals...
High School Scoreboard - February 7, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only a few weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season. Belfry 61, Pike County Central 59 (overtime)
Disaster response group pays a visit to EKY to assist in long-term recovery efforts
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - World Renew Disaster Response Services made its way to the mountains and, on Monday, volunteers began speaking with flood victims about their stories. “World Renew is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. We have about 1,800 volunteers that go all over,” said World Renew volunteer Dennis...
State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
‘Love Your Downtown’ Valentine’s Day event celebrates Pikeville’s small business scene
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Whether you are looking to buy yourself flowers this Valentine’s Day or have a special someone in mind, Pikeville’s local businesses are looking for a little love. The “Love Your Downtown” event is on the schedule for Saturday, bringing some wine-filled treats and heart-filled...
New management to bring upgrades to StoneCrest Golf Course
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg City Council recently welcomed a new management team to take over operations for StoneCrest Golf Course. The course, which has been a community recreation staple for more than 20 years, has cost the city hundreds of thousands in upkeep over the years. “Right now,...
EKY city hosts first annual Valentine’s Day Market
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Supporting each other has become even more important in Eastern Kentucky since the July flood. That is a big reason why the City of Whitesburg is hosting a Valentine’s Day Market, the second market of sorts since the flood. “We just want to bring people...
‘He’s taking me to heaven tonight’ : Loretta Lynn’s life and legacy remembered
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - When you think of Johnson County, you can not help but think of the Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn. The Lynn family matriarch died at the age of 90 last October. “Her favorite thing in the last month was banana pudding and watermelon,” said Loretta’s...
New truck, new training, same mission for Pikeville Fire Department
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Fire Department received its newest addition to the fire and rescue fleet this week, as firefighters work to learn the new tech of a $1.2 million investment in community safety. Tower 1, the new fire and rescue truck with a 100-foot ladder, is a...
Here is why one EKY city/county is not seeing $41 million in grants at once
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Hazard and the Perry County Fiscal Court were approved for 28 grants worth more than $41 million. ”It’s unreal, I mean, it’s the first time ever in the history of time we’ve had that many awards in the queue waiting,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.
Former Lawrence County Attorney ordered to pay nearly $600,000
KENTUCKY (WYMT/Herald-Leader) - The former Lawrence County Attorney and his wife have been ordered by a judge to pay back nearly $600,000 after improperly using county funds, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader. Michael Hogan and his wife Joy are serving prison sentences after pleading guilty to...
‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
Pike County man arrested following police chase
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) were involved in a car chase Thursday night. Deputies said the chase was started by Kentucky State Police, and it crossed into Buchanan County, Virginia around 9:00 p.m. on Route 460. BCSO deputies and Virginia State...
Two convicted in Cumberland murder case, police say
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to a story we have been following since 2020. On Tuesday, Cumberland Police said in a Facebook post that two people were convicted for the murder of Wilmer Perez. In April 2020, Perez went missing after he left work at Sazon Mexican...
Active weather pattern returns to the mountains
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some rain chances return to the region today, but the big story continues to be our spring preview with the temperatures. Our temperatures overachieved for the 4th day in a row on Tuesday and I would not be surprised to see that happen again today. We did end up with less cloud cover than I expected late in the day, but I don’t think anyone is going to complain about that. This morning, we will start in the upper 40s and low 50s, but this time, it looks like the clouds will be with us. Spotty to scattered chances for showers will be around at times, so it’s not a bad idea to keep the umbrella handy, just in case.
Suspect’s name released following Knott County shooting
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in Knott County. Troopers said they got a call about a woman in the road on KY-550 with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials responded to the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital...
EKY sheriff’s office responds to increase in copper theft
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since last year, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office has seen numerous cases of copper theft across the county, with the department arresting 13 suspects in the last few months. “It may be in Tomahawk tonight, tomorrow night it might be in Pigeon Roost,” said...
Weekend Forecast: Quiet start, but active finish possible for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Happy Friday! Super Bowl weekend is on the way and it could get busy in the southeastern parts of our region on Sunday. The cold front is still working its way through the region, but the cooldown has begun. After seeing record-breaking temperatures on Thursday (yes, we broke the records at NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport by one degree each), we will be much cooler this morning and this afternoon. Morning temperatures will start out near 40 and only climb into the low to mid-50s this afternoon. Clouds early should give way to some sunshine later this afternoon.
