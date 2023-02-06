ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVAL

Albany 8th graders learn lifesaving skill to improve community health

ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores

Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Grand opening set for new Maggie Osgood Library in Lowell

LOWELL, Ore. — On Saturday, February 25, the City of Lowell will celebrate the opening of the new Maggie Osgood Library at 70 N. Pioneer Street in Lowell. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. Events include remarks from Mayor Don Bennett and State Librarian Wendy Cornelisen and a ribbon-cutting...
LOWELL, OR
KVAL

Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090

Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Community groups react to Eugene natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police: Tips on Winco, Hippie Museum restroom-filming suspect sought

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone who used the women's restroom at two local businesses recently to come forward with information on a man arrested for secretly recording a woman in the restroom stall. 21-year-old Bryant Aguilar-Beltran of Eugene was arrested on Tuesday, February 7...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Local Survivor Hopes to Prevent Growing Suicide Rates by Sharing Experience

This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
KVAL

Roseburg Boys and Girls Club kids make 'Valentines for Vets'

ROSEBURG, Ore. — As part of the Celebration of Literacy sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg, children attending the Roseburg Boys and Girls Club made "Valentines for Vets" Tuesday. The handcrafted Valentines will be sent to the Roseburg VA hospital to be distributed. Photojournalist Loren Ruark was there and...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
ALBANY, OR
KVAL

Woman assaults driver and takes vehicle from two 18-year-old women

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 P.M. on February 9. According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department, officials found two 18-year-old woman had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Shots fired in Springfield in dispute over stolen cat

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a Eugene man involved in a shooting incident that began when he and three females went to a Springfield residence about a stolen cat. Just after 11:00 p.m. on February 7th, Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR

