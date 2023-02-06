Read full article on original website
KVAL
Eugene, Springfield and Bethel School District Superintendents discuss COVID challenges
Superintendents from the Eugene 4J, Springfield, and Bethel school districts spoke at the City Club of Eugene Friday, saying the pandemic helped them find solutions to make schools even better. They say the disruption of the traditional education process forced educators to think outside the box and create new strategies...
KVAL
Linn-Benton Community College to host an Agricultural Center community open house
ALBANY, Ore. — Linn-Benton Community College is hosting a community open house to discuss the building of its new Agricultural Center on Wednesday, February 15th from 3:00 - 4:30 PM in the Fireside Room (Calapooia Center) on the Albany Campus. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to share...
KVAL
Albany 8th graders learn lifesaving skill to improve community health
ALBANY, Ore. — 8th grade students from the Greater Albany School District learned how to perform bystander CPR and how to use an AED Thursday. This is the sixth year the Albany Fire Department has provided hands-on training to the students. It’s all in an effort to improve community...
KVAL
UO Duck Rides now shuttling students to affordable grocery stores
Every Thursday, the Duck Rides program at the University of Oregon shuttles students dealing with food insecurity to more affordable grocery stores around Eugene. They alternate between Trader Joe's and WinCo on Coburg Road every week. "We've seen an increase in students requesting help with food, and requesting help with...
KVAL
A bounty awaits at Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at Douglas Co. Fairgrounds
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 27th annual Seven Feathers Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds opened its doors Friday at noon. KVAL's Live Shot Buddy was there for the opening with ExpoSure show producer Joe Pate and some school kids eagerly waiting for the doors to open.
KVAL
Oregon State University warns students, public of man 'persistently' following women
CORVALLIS, Ore — Oregon State University Corvallis is warning students and the public about a man who was "persistently" following women around the campus. OSU Public Safety said the incidents happened on January 30 and February 1. They report that an unknown man followed women in multiple locations on the campus.
KVAL
Roseburg milk drop site picking up supply for newborns
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Elise Hansen knows what new mothers go through. "I have an 8-month-old son, and when he was first born we just kind of had some issues with breastfeeding and I needed lactation help," she said. So Hansen worked with Aviva Health lactation consultant Jenna Brassart, who...
KVAL
Grand opening set for new Maggie Osgood Library in Lowell
LOWELL, Ore. — On Saturday, February 25, the City of Lowell will celebrate the opening of the new Maggie Osgood Library at 70 N. Pioneer Street in Lowell. The celebration starts at 11 a.m. Events include remarks from Mayor Don Bennett and State Librarian Wendy Cornelisen and a ribbon-cutting...
KVAL
Local vape store owner reacts to HB 3090
Oregon House Bill 3090 would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Oregon, including cigarettes and cartridges for vaping. The bill, sponsored by Representatives Lisa Reynolds, Hai Pham, Mark Gamba, Dacia Grayber, and Senators Bill Hansel and Elizabeth Steiner, argues that flavors like fruit and candy can lead to children getting hooked on nicotine, often with harmful side effects.
KVAL
Community groups react to Eugene natural gas ban
EUGENE, Ore. — After Monday night's 5-3 vote banning the use of natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction, community groups around Eugene are reacting to the ordinance. Conservation group Cascadia Wildlands says the ban was a long time coming and they're glad to move on to other issues.
KVAL
Eugene Police: Tips on Winco, Hippie Museum restroom-filming suspect sought
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone who used the women's restroom at two local businesses recently to come forward with information on a man arrested for secretly recording a woman in the restroom stall. 21-year-old Bryant Aguilar-Beltran of Eugene was arrested on Tuesday, February 7...
KVAL
Local Survivor Hopes to Prevent Growing Suicide Rates by Sharing Experience
This week, Lane County Public Health reported an 80 percent increase in suicide, from the year 2000 to 2020. While public health officials say there many reasons for the increase, local survivor Trish DeJohn said she wasn't surprised to hear about it. Years after her attempt, she is sharing her story to help with prevention.
KVAL
Roseburg Boys and Girls Club kids make 'Valentines for Vets'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — As part of the Celebration of Literacy sponsored by Altrusa International of Roseburg, children attending the Roseburg Boys and Girls Club made "Valentines for Vets" Tuesday. The handcrafted Valentines will be sent to the Roseburg VA hospital to be distributed. Photojournalist Loren Ruark was there and...
KVAL
Corvallis PD issues update on officer-involved shooting in Albany
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department has issued an update to its investigation of an officer-involved shooting involving the Albany Police Department. The Albany Police Department was called the morning of February 8, 2023, due to concern that 34-year-old Albany resident Julius Hamilton may be suicidal. Officers from...
KVAL
Woman assaults driver and takes vehicle from two 18-year-old women
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police Officers responded to a physical dispute at East Broadway and Willamette Street at 10:43 P.M. on February 9. According to a press release from the Eugene Police Department, officials found two 18-year-old woman had their vehicle stolen by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37.
KVAL
Shots fired in Springfield in dispute over stolen cat
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a Eugene man involved in a shooting incident that began when he and three females went to a Springfield residence about a stolen cat. Just after 11:00 p.m. on February 7th, Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident...
KVAL
Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
KVAL
Oregon Softball team tees off against Maryland in Puerto Vallarta Challenge
To Mexico we go, Oregon Softball teeing off the year against Maryland in the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge. Bottom of 1st, bases loaded, and Trinity Schlotterbeck knocks this one back up the middle, and that brings 2 runs in; Ducks trailing 3 - 0 early. Couple of batters later, Madison...
KVAL
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KVAL
Albany Police shoot, kill suicidal male after he pointed gun at officers, report says
ALBANY, Ore. — The Corvallis Police Department is leading an investigation into an officer-involved shooting Wednesday involving the Albany Police Department and a suicidal subject. Around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Albany Police officers responded to a welfare check on a suicidal male at a residence in southwest Albany. "It was...
