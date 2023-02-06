Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emis Park is set to get a new obstacle play feature, according to Davenport City officials. The new play feature is part of the ARPA park improvements, according to a Facebook post by city officials. The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation...
KWQC
Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
KWQC
Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
KWQC
Section of Brady Street, reduced to one lane
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of Brady Street has been reduced to one lane as of late Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from Davenport Public Works. Friday, Davenport Public Works issued a traffic alert saying:. “Brady Street is down to one lane between 30th and 32nd Streets...
KWQC
Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods
The QCHA Lady Blues is the only high school girls ice hockey team in the state of Iowa. Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit. A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago.
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
KWQC
Rock Island Police Department bids farewell to K-9 Officer Basco
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to former Rock Island Police K-9 Officer Basco, a Belgian Malinois, who was laid to rest last week due to health reasons. Basco worked alongside K-9 Handler Lawler for eight years and died just short of...
KWQC
Figge to unveil ‘Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls’ exhibit to public on Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new exhibit featuring ensembles worn by active women in the sporting world from the turn of the nineteenth century through the mid-twentieth century will open to the public at Figge Art Museum on Tuesday, Feb. 14. KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel reports live twice from the venue where...
KWQC
Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.
KWQC
Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief
A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. 8 awarded by City of Moline after 53rd Street apartment fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. During a Moline city council meeting Tuesday, Fire Chief...
nrgmediadixon.com
Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan
If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
This Iowa Beach Will Reopen This Summer With A New Inflatable Playground
After being closed last summer, a Scott County beach will open again this year with some new additions. Over 3 years of restoration work has gone into the lakes at West Lake Park. Finally, this summer, the West Lake Beach will reopen. In case you forgot, we were in a...
KWQC
Increased train traffic could wreak havoc on Davenport’s Nahant Marsh
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Conservation officials in the Quad Cities are speaking out against the potential multi-billion dollar merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. The Surface Transportation Board is expected to make a decision on the merger in the coming weeks. Its Office of Environmental Analysis found...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday
Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Rock Falls Says It Could Really Use the Rooms of a My Place Hotel, But Will it Ever be Built….Maybe
When the pandemic struck, it threw a monkey wrench into a great many things. One of the things it disrupted was the construction projects in the Sauk Valley. In 2018, the City of Rock Falls learned that a My Place Hotel was coming to town. They planned to build on the Riverfront across from the Holiday Inn and Suites. That was the plan before the pandemic.
KWQC
Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Friday, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen Hazen who died after...
KBUR
Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
KWQC
Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closes after 41 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappas Steakhouse in Davenport closed the doors for the final time on Monday. After 41 years of business, owners Cliff and Jan Tappa have decided its time to retire. What began as a sports bar in 1982 grew to be much more than that for Cliff...
ourquadcities.com
Residents who helped at fire honored by city
Eight people were honored by the City of Moline on Tuesday for their heroic response to a fire last month. The Timber Knoll Apartment Complex in Moine caught fire Jan. 25, when some people were trapped on their balconies. That’s when workers near the complex jumped in to help. Two...
Comments / 0