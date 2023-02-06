When the pandemic struck, it threw a monkey wrench into a great many things. One of the things it disrupted was the construction projects in the Sauk Valley. In 2018, the City of Rock Falls learned that a My Place Hotel was coming to town. They planned to build on the Riverfront across from the Holiday Inn and Suites. That was the plan before the pandemic.

ROCK FALLS, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO