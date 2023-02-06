ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

KWQC

Davenport park to get new obstacle play feature

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Emis Park is set to get a new obstacle play feature, according to Davenport City officials. The new play feature is part of the ARPA park improvements, according to a Facebook post by city officials. The park will replace the current structure, city officials said. Installation...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Rock Island looks to expand Cultural Liaison program

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island is looking to expand a program aimed at helping migrant communities better understand city processes. The city council recently renewed the contract for its Cultural Liaison at the Jan. 23 meeting. Since the 1980s community gardens in Rock Island have been growing all...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Bettendorf neighborhood pushes back on Devils Glen and Forest Grove

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of Bettendorf residents pushed back at a plan that could bring new commercial and multi-family units to the neighborhood at an informal meeting Wednesday. The development site is on the corner of Devils Glen Road and Forest Grove Drive. Rock Island-based E&A Enterprises LLC...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Section of Brady Street, reduced to one lane

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of Brady Street has been reduced to one lane as of late Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from Davenport Public Works. Friday, Davenport Public Works issued a traffic alert saying:. “Brady Street is down to one lane between 30th and 32nd Streets...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Hy-Vee to acquire North Scott Foods

MOLINE, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8

GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Rock Island Police Department bids farewell to K-9 Officer Basco

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department bid a sad farewell to former Rock Island Police K-9 Officer Basco, a Belgian Malinois, who was laid to rest last week due to health reasons. Basco worked alongside K-9 Handler Lawler for eight years and died just short of...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Muscatine Parks and Recreation to host job fair

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a job fair this weekend. The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Clubhouse of the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course to recruit dependable, hardworking individuals to fill seasonal positions for the spring and summer of 2023, stated a media release from parks and recreation officials.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Rock Island Fire Department promotes 4, including assistant fire chief

MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Hotel Space, Indoor Parking, Shops and a Rock Star Bar on top of a Building, All Things Mentioned as Part of Sterling Riverfront Master Plan

If things go according to plan, the Sterling Riverfront may someday be filled with not just the riverfront park, but repurposed buildings with a very active amount of businesses in each. During the recent Sterling City Council meeting, a study session was held. During the meeting, spokespersons from Gorman and...
STERLING, IL
KWQC

Increased train traffic could wreak havoc on Davenport’s Nahant Marsh

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Conservation officials in the Quad Cities are speaking out against the potential multi-billion dollar merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railways. The Surface Transportation Board is expected to make a decision on the merger in the coming weeks. Its Office of Environmental Analysis found...
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Musco, Kent to make presentations to Council Thursday

Three presentations are on the Muscatine City Council agenda for their February in-depth meeting, including one of proposed updates to the building code regulations. The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. this evening in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The public is welcomed to attend the meeting...
MUSCATINE, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

City of Rock Falls Says It Could Really Use the Rooms of a My Place Hotel, But Will it Ever be Built….Maybe

When the pandemic struck, it threw a monkey wrench into a great many things. One of the things it disrupted was the construction projects in the Sauk Valley. In 2018, the City of Rock Falls learned that a My Place Hotel was coming to town. They planned to build on the Riverfront across from the Holiday Inn and Suites. That was the plan before the pandemic.
ROCK FALLS, IL
KWQC

Jury reaches verdict in Genesis Medical Center malpractice lawsuit

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A verdict has been reached in a medical malpractice lawsuit for a surgery that took place at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, nearly seven years ago. Friday, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen Hazen who died after...
DAVENPORT, IA
KBUR

Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducts tobacco compliance checks

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has cited a business for selling tobacco to an underage buyer. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 8th, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office conducted tobacco compliance checks at seven businesses located in Des Moines County. Detectives worked...
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Residents who helped at fire honored by city

Eight people were honored by the City of Moline on Tuesday for their heroic response to a fire last month. The Timber Knoll Apartment Complex in Moine caught fire Jan. 25, when some people were trapped on their balconies. That’s when workers near the complex jumped in to help. Two...
MOLINE, IL

