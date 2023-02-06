Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
West Virginia American Water makes formal offer to buy Milton's water system
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water made a formal offer to purchase Milton's water system during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Residents said this is something they've wanted for many years, as West Virginia American Water gave a presentation offering almost $13 million to purchase the water system.
wchstv.com
Former lumber manufacturing facility in Huntington gets boost in redevelopment funding
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former lumber manufacturing facility being redeveloped on Huntington’s West End got a boost in funding Wednesday. Huntington City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney presented the Huntington Area Development Council with a $50,000 check for the redevelopment of the former Duncan Box & Lumber property on 14th Street West, according to a news release from the city of Huntington.
Bridge Deck of Stanaford Bridge in Beckley nearing completion
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two bridge projects in Beckley, the Stanaford Bridge and the Rural Acres Bridge, are nearing completion. The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set by crews from Triton Construction. Crews will now begin to set deck pans to pour the bridge deck. The Stanaford Road bridge is a 190-foot […]
wchstv.com
Final warnings given to trespassers on coal company property in Cedar Grove
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said final warnings were given Thursday to trespassers who have been camping on coal company property in Cedar Grove. The warnings were given to about a half dozen people who have taken up residency without permission on property...
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
wchstv.com
Clendenin Police Department to receive $200,000 in federal money to help upgrade equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Clendenin police will be able to upgrade some important equipment thanks to $200,000 in federal money the city will be receiving. The Clendenin Police Department will use the funding, a congressionally directed spending request secured by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to upgrade equipment such as computers and radios. Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said it also interested in upgrading body cameras.
Tree falls on vehicles, injures person in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Charleston Police say that the tree fell on two cars adjacent to Chamberlain Elementary School in Kanawha City. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The scene should be cleared of debris soon. Appalachian Power is working on restoring power to the area. “The primary focus […]
wchsnetwork.com
Strong odor in Building 5 explained
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
wchstv.com
Temporary lane closures planned on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Temporary lane closures are scheduled for Hal Greer Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 13, as part of the roadway’s renovation project. The lane closures will take place between Third Avenue and Washington Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews install temporary traffic control devices, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers
Senate Bill 490, or Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder.
wchstv.com
Tractor-trailer fire near Huntington mall exit snarls traffic on I-64
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic on Interstate 64 in Cabell County on Friday, dispatchers said. The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The interstate was closed in both directions...
wchstv.com
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
wchstv.com
Crews respond after tree falls on two vehicles in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said emergency officials responded after a tree fell on two vehicles in Kanawha City in Charleston. People were trapped in one of the vehicles, and at least one injury was reported. Dispatchers said the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of...
wchstv.com
Eyewitness News uncovers years of fire alarm calls and issues at Regal Apartments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two weeks after a fire destroyed a Charleston apartment building leaving 35 families homeless, Eyewitness News has obtained documents that show past problems at the Regal Apartments building. Eyewitness News asked the city of Charleston Building Commission for information about complaints surrounding Regal Apartments. We...
WSAZ
West Virginia DHHR denies audit for Cabell County’s needle exchange program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will not move forward with an audit of Cabell County’s syringe services program. The Cabell County Commission requested an audit in December 2022 after passing a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the country’s harm-reduction syringe exchange program.
What was the ‘Bull Moose Special’ ride in the West Virginia coal mine strikes?
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It has been 110 years since the infamous ride of the “Bull Moose Special,” a train used against striking miners during the Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Strike. On the night of February 7, 1913, coal operator Quin Morton, Kanawha County Sheriff Bonner Hill and several railroad men and deputies armed themselves […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. attorney general files federal lawsuit to protect owners of pistol braces
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Millions of gun owners across the country have pistol braces to help stabilize their weapons. Now the federal government is taking a closer look at these items. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a coalition to file a lawsuit to get the federal...
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
wchstv.com
Woman accused of setting fire under Charleston bridge pleads not guilty to charge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Columbus, Ohio, woman accused of setting a fire underneath a Charleston bridge was in court Friday morning. Christina Smith pleaded not guilty to a third-degree arson charge. This stems from a fire back in August underneath the Washington Street Bridge. Police said Smith admitted...
Comments / 0