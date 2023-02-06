CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Clendenin police will be able to upgrade some important equipment thanks to $200,000 in federal money the city will be receiving. The Clendenin Police Department will use the funding, a congressionally directed spending request secured by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to upgrade equipment such as computers and radios. Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said it also interested in upgrading body cameras.

CLENDENIN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO