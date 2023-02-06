ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

wchstv.com

West Virginia American Water makes formal offer to buy Milton's water system

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia American Water made a formal offer to purchase Milton's water system during a city council meeting Tuesday night. Residents said this is something they've wanted for many years, as West Virginia American Water gave a presentation offering almost $13 million to purchase the water system.
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Former lumber manufacturing facility in Huntington gets boost in redevelopment funding

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former lumber manufacturing facility being redeveloped on Huntington’s West End got a boost in funding Wednesday. Huntington City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney presented the Huntington Area Development Council with a $50,000 check for the redevelopment of the former Duncan Box & Lumber property on 14th Street West, according to a news release from the city of Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNS

Bridge Deck of Stanaford Bridge in Beckley nearing completion

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two bridge projects in Beckley, the Stanaford Bridge and the Rural Acres Bridge, are nearing completion. The fifth and final girder on the Stanaford Road bridge was set by crews from Triton Construction. Crews will now begin to set deck pans to pour the bridge deck. The Stanaford Road bridge is a 190-foot […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Clendenin Police Department to receive $200,000 in federal money to help upgrade equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Clendenin police will be able to upgrade some important equipment thanks to $200,000 in federal money the city will be receiving. The Clendenin Police Department will use the funding, a congressionally directed spending request secured by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to upgrade equipment such as computers and radios. Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said it also interested in upgrading body cameras.
CLENDENIN, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Strong odor in Building 5 explained

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some state workers in Building 5 at the state capitol complex were allowed to go home early Tuesday after a strong odor in the building caused by a cleaning substance. A Department of Administration spokesperson said the substance was being used as part of ongoing work...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash closes Route 60 in Putnam County, West Virginia

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of Route 60 in Putnam County. Putnam County dispatchers say the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Route 60 and Main Street in Hurricane. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down at this time, dispatchers say. There is no word […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Temporary lane closures planned on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Temporary lane closures are scheduled for Hal Greer Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 13, as part of the roadway’s renovation project. The lane closures will take place between Third Avenue and Washington Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews install temporary traffic control devices, according to a news release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Tractor-trailer fire near Huntington mall exit snarls traffic on I-64

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A tractor-trailer fire snarled traffic on Interstate 64 in Cabell County on Friday, dispatchers said. The fire was reported about 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-64 near the Huntington Mall exit, according to Cabell County dispatchers. The interstate was closed in both directions...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Crews respond after tree falls on two vehicles in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters said emergency officials responded after a tree fell on two vehicles in Kanawha City in Charleston. People were trapped in one of the vehicles, and at least one injury was reported. Dispatchers said the incident happened about 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Eyewitness News uncovers years of fire alarm calls and issues at Regal Apartments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two weeks after a fire destroyed a Charleston apartment building leaving 35 families homeless, Eyewitness News has obtained documents that show past problems at the Regal Apartments building. Eyewitness News asked the city of Charleston Building Commission for information about complaints surrounding Regal Apartments. We...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

West Virginia DHHR denies audit for Cabell County’s needle exchange program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will not move forward with an audit of Cabell County’s syringe services program. The Cabell County Commission requested an audit in December 2022 after passing a resolution for the DHHR and OHFLAC to conduct an evaluation and audit of the country’s harm-reduction syringe exchange program.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
RAVENSWOOD, WV

