wymt.com

‘It’s our number one problem’: Fentanyl cases increasing around the region

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse of prescription drugs, along with with heroin, methamphetamine and illicit fentanyl, remain one of the most critical public health and safety issues Kentucky is facing. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said fentanyl related cases are currently the counties number one problem. ”The biggest...
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
wymt.com

State leaders speak at annual Kentucky Chamber Day dinner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s an annual tradition where Kentucky lawmakers, elected officials and business leaders meet to discuss economic and business legislation during the General Assembly. Thursday night, Governor Andy Beshear continued to tout record economic growth and investments, while republican leaders who spoke say it is work...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It

The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wymt.com

Gun violence survivors, safety advocates push CARR Act in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gun violence survivors and safety advocates came together at the State Capitol Thursday. They met with legislators to talk about the importance of gun safety and highlighted the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR would provide a process for the temporary...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Good Question: How far can a utility company go back to bill for its mistakes?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We recently reported on some Kentucky utility customers who hadn’t received a bill in months. That’s the topic of today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Jeff asks, Legally, how far can a utility company go back to bill for its mistakes? Who authorized that? Is there a maximum amount they can charge?
KENTUCKY STATE
proclaimerscv.com

TANF Increase 2023: Are You Eligible For The Benefit?

The committee revealed last week that although 60 percent of poor adult Hoosiers get assistance from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, 80 percent of Indiana residents with impairments are jobless. A new measure may make it easier for all low-skilled workers to get employment in the state.
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

Ky. school choice group proposes amendment to fund charter schools

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group supporting charter schools in Kentucky wants to change the state’s constitution. EdChoice Kentucky is proposing an amendment that would allow public funds to help pay for students to go to private schools. Edchoice says they expect the amendment to be on the ballot...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Update: Missing Southern Kentucky woman found safe in another state

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The woman who had been missing in Southern Kentucky was found early Monday afternoon. Police say Daisy Buchanan was located in another state and is okay. They did not say which state, but said they have been in contact with another law enforcement agency who have talked to her.
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Senate panel fowards bill to lower Kentucky income tax

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A move to further lower Kentucky’s income tax has advanced at the state capital. The issue has already passed the House and, Wednesday morning, a Senate panel easily passed the additional half percent cut. There was very little, if any, debate in the Senate Appropriations...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

GOP candidate Craft rails against education department

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican candidates for governor are taking stands on issues that could energize GOP primary voters in Kentucky. Kelly Craft has called for an overhaul of Kentucky’s Department of Education. Daniel Cameron denounced the sale of abortion pills by mail. The focus on such hot-button issues...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
wymt.com

State Board of Education removes Breathitt County from state assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - At a Wednesday evening meeting, members of the Kentucky Board of Education voted to approve the exit of Breathitt County Schools from state assistance. Breathitt County Schools had been under state management since December 2012 and was moved to state assistance in December 2019. Board members...
FRANKFORT, KY
Travel Maven

The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Kentucky That You Must Try

Kentucky is home to some of the most beautiful countryside in the United States filled with rolling hills, horse farms, and comforting Amish cuisine. If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bread of Life Cafe in the heart of Kentucky's thriving Amish community.
LIBERTY, KY

