WDIO-TV
UMD’s Ben Steeves named to Rookie of the Year watch list
On Monday, Ben Steeves was named to the Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year watch list. It’s an award that’s been given annually to the top Division I Men’s Hockey Rookie since the 2006-2007 season. Steeves is one of 27 up for the award, and the winner...
WDIO-TV
Rock Ridge boy’s hockey talks opting up to Class AA
On Wednesday WDIO reported that the Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge boy’s hockey will move up to Class AA next season. The Hunter’s head coach Dale Jago spoke with WDIO’s Sports Director Alicia Tipcke on why the move is right for their program, that interview can be found HERE.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Marshall, CEC girl’s hockey advance in Section playoffs
The Duluth Marshall and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girl’s hockey teams each moved on past the Section 7A quarterfinals on Tuesday. The No.2 seeded Duluth Marshall team beat No. 7 North Shore by the score of 10-1. The Hilltoppers now advance to the next round and will play Moose Lake Area on...
WDIO-TV
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey tops Rock Ridge
The Hermantown boy’s hockey team defeated Rock Ridge on Tuesday 6-1, improving to 19-2-1 on the season. The Wolverines now fall to a record of 13-7 after the loss. Hermantown scored three goals to open the first period of play. The second of which came off the stick of...
WDIO-TV
BIPOC Business Showcase: Mbk Clothing
Tim McCray’s business, My Brother’s Keeper Clothing, came from deep personal tragedy. He lost his younger brother to gun violence. “I was just trying to figure out how to turn something negative into a positive and kind of help him live on,” McCray said. The clothing line...
WDIO-TV
New London Cafe avocado toast
New London Cafe, a staple in Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood, is working on freshening things up. “We’ve been here awhile, like 20+ years I believe,” Head Chef Sarah Severson said. “So just kind of rebranding and coming into Lakeside with a little bit better food, good service, good atmosphere.”
WDIO-TV
2023 Winter Out West event this weekend
Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head west in Duluth to the 2023 Winter Out West event at Memorial Park and Spirit Valley on Saturday and Sunday. There are a lot of different activities to participate in. Come connect with neighbors and businesses, explore and celebrate Western Duluth.
WDIO-TV
Superintendent Starzecki talks more about school consolidation
Superintendent Dr. Amy Starzecki of Superior public school district explained how the consolidation won’t happened until the fall of 2024. Cooper Elementary is currently at 60% student capacity, whereas Great Lakes Elementary is at full capacity for teaching young children. However, regardless of whether or not the consolidation happens,...
WDIO-TV
MN DPS awards Duluth Public Schools $70,000 for school bus cameras
In the latest phase of the Stop Arm Camera Grant Project, the Duluth Public School District was awarded almost $70,000 by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to install stop arm cameras on the district’s 30 buses. “We’re hoping that by having cameras on these stop signs that it...
WDIO-TV
Finding the right preschool and early childhood education
Parents know that finding the right preschool and early childhood education is important, but it’s not easy. That’s why Andrea Jang of Duluth Mom has resources that may be able to help. She’s developed a guide called Preschools and Early Childhood Resources in Duluth. It’s a list of...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Feb. 10, 2023
Time to make your weekend plans. We have a few suggestions for what’s going on Around Town:. The Ely Winter Festival began last weekend, but this weekend includes a new addition, the End of the Road Film Festival. Movies will be running all weekend at the Ely State Theater. It costs $75 for a full pass or $10 per film.
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Empire Coffee
Empire Coffee is a Superior coffee shop with a “tap house” model. “A lot of coffee shops you’ll go into, they’ll only have like one roast or maybe their own roast,” Owner Aryana Buck said. “We source from a bunch of different roasters from all over the area.”
WDIO-TV
Duluth police department announces new behavioral health unit
The Duluth Police Department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) now fall under a newly formed unit called the Behavioral Health Unit (BHU). “Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve...
WDIO-TV
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing
Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
WDIO-TV
Person arrested for impersonating law enforcement
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Cotton area. Authorities say they have three known reports at this time, of a matching suspect and vehicle equipped with emergency lights driving around Wednesday. They stress there is no fear for public safety.
