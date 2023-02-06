Read full article on original website
New business to open this spring at former Lewisburg Freez
Lewisburg, Pa. — May's Drive-in along Route 405 has been a Lewisburg favorite for years, and now they plan to revive another Lewisburg favorite—the Lewisburg Freez. The Lewisburg Freez closed in August 2022 after more than 30 years of serving soft serve ice cream at 242 N. Derr Drive, along Routes 11/15. In a Facebook post made Thursday on the May's Drive-in Lewisburg page, the owners said that they will...
wkok.com
Some Details Out on Snyder County Teen’s Death Jan. 31
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – The incident happened ten days ago, now state police are out with a few details. They say a farming tragedy happened in Snyder County when a 13-year-old boy died in a farming accident. The incident happened January 31; Selinsgrove state police say they conducted...
Northumberland County woman faces child endangerment charges
WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A woman is charged with child endangerment in Northumberland County. Police say 24-year-old Amanda Parker from Watsontown didn't seek immediate medical care for her six-month-old girl. According to police, Parker asked her babysitter to take the baby to the hospital and allegedly lied to officers about...
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
WGAL
Body found in Harrisburg; autopsy shows no foul play involved
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: An autopsy showed a woman whose death was under investigation in Harrisburg suffered a medical episode. No foul play was involved, officials said. A city spokesperson originally said the death was being investigated as suspicious. The 30-year-old's body was found around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
Centre County winter carnival brings many family fun activities for its fifth year
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Get your hats, gloves and winter jackets on and head on over to Centre County this weekend for the area’s winter carnival. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation will be holding its fifth Winter Carnival at Blue Spring Park along Wagner Street in Boalsburg from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. During […]
local21news.com
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
abc27.com
Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
Woman found dead on Harrisburg street Wednesday died of medical episode, authorities say
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 30-year-old woman found dead in the area of 3rd and South streets in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon died of a medical episode, a city spokesperson said Thursday. The woman's body was found shortly before 3 p.m., according to Matt Maisel, Director of Communications for the City...
Mom poured everything into her only child, who was fatally shot while working in Harrisburg
A Dauphin County judge on Wednesday sentenced Tyree Smith and Charles Anderson to state prison for shooting a Houston truck driver in the head after the victim’s friend pulled a gun on them in 2021. Each of the men will spend up to 20 years in state prison for...
Harrisburg man shot and killed 14-year-old while aiming for older target: court
Levi Deshazo-Danner pulled a gun and fired three shots when he saw a teenager with a gun in 2019. But the only person he managed to hit was 14-year-old Alzerene Pierce, the youngest of the group who was unarmed.
local21news.com
Woman injured after running red light, multi-vehicle crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been injured after a collision Wednesday evening involving another vehicle and a missed red light according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department. Police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:35 p.m. in Mechanicsburg at the intersection of South...
Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
wpsu.org
A check-in program connects Central PA seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely with volunteers
The PA Link Check-In Line connects a senior with a volunteer or another senior for a friendly conversation whenever they need one. The program developed by the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources is hoping to help local seniors who are feeling isolated or lonely this winter. Melissa Bottorf...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Digital Collegian
The safety of Happy Valley | State College residents raise concerns for their security
As State College resident Natalia Ferrer sat by a window in her off-campus residence, she noticed a woman approaching her door. Assuming the woman was her neighbor, Ferrer opened the door. The woman “pulled out a laminated piece of paper” with nail polish on it and insisted Ferrer buy the nail polish.
Dauphin County police searching for suspects in $4,000 theft of elderly woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dauphin County police are attempting to identify two suspects following the robbery of an elderly woman. According to the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police, on Jan. 27 an elderly woman reported a credit card stolen from her purse while she was out shopping. Fraudulent charges were then reported to her account.
