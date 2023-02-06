ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mifflin County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

New business to open this spring at former Lewisburg Freez

Lewisburg, Pa. — May's Drive-in along Route 405 has been a Lewisburg favorite for years, and now they plan to revive another Lewisburg favorite—the Lewisburg Freez. The Lewisburg Freez closed in August 2022 after more than 30 years of serving soft serve ice cream at 242 N. Derr Drive, along Routes 11/15. In a Facebook post made Thursday on the May's Drive-in Lewisburg page, the owners said that they will...
LEWISBURG, PA
wkok.com

Some Details Out on Snyder County Teen’s Death Jan. 31

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – The incident happened ten days ago, now state police are out with a few details. They say a farming tragedy happened in Snyder County when a 13-year-old boy died in a farming accident. The incident happened January 31; Selinsgrove state police say they conducted...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Route 220 back open after crash in central PA

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Body found in Harrisburg; autopsy shows no foul play involved

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE: An autopsy showed a woman whose death was under investigation in Harrisburg suffered a medical episode. No foul play was involved, officials said. A city spokesperson originally said the death was being investigated as suspicious. The 30-year-old's body was found around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Bishop McDevitt student killed in I-81 south crash

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Thursday, Feb. 9, killed an 18-year-old driver according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to 511PA.com and state police, the crash was near Exit 61 for PA 944 – Wertzville Road at around 4:02 p.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona home invader kidnapped man, claimed ‘I’m Batman,’ police report

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four home invasions, a kidnapped man, and a stolen truck in Altoona led three police departments to arrest a homeless man Monday evening. Altoona police, along with Logan Township police and Pennsylvania State Police, arrested 37-year-old Robert Powers Monday evening after Powers allegedly caused chaos throughout the city and Logan township, […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County

A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

