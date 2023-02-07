Carjacking suspect went for gun in waistband when deputy opened fire, Harris Co. Pct. 4 says

If your Monday evening plans involve traveling through Cypress Station in north Harris County, authorities are warning you to avoid the area.

A search got underway just after 5 p.m. in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive for two carjacking suspects, who were with a third person that almost got hit by a constable deputy's shot, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

The trio led a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that they had carjacked when they bailed out. The constable deputy followed one of the suspects on foot when that person reached into his waist to try to pull a gun, the constable's office said.

The deputy opened fire at the suspect, who then ran into a nearby apartment complex. That suspect was arrested without further incident, and a handgun was also found.

Authorities don't believe the suspect was hurt by the deputy's shot.

While there is a search, the constable's office could not offer descriptions of the suspects.