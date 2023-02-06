LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. Momma Brontë has been through a lot in her short life, but it hasn’t affected her joyous spirit. She was very pregnant when she was seized by local authorities in Lamesa right before Christmas. She had her puppies in the shelter, and the animal control officer contacted us to pull her. Soon after we got her, she just wasn’t acting right, and she was diagnosed with bronchitis & pneumonia. Thankfully, the meds cleared it up & she is doing great now.

LAMESA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO