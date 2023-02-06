Read full article on original website
Related
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa leaders, don't ruin kids' lives
Aime Wichtendahl is a member of the Hiawatha City Council and first openly trans woman elected to government in Iowa. When Iowa Republicans gained a trifecta in 2017, I told our city manager, “I don’t know what their economic agenda is, but I bet it has something to do with gay marriage and abortion.”
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House votes to protect speech from frivolous lawsuits
Iowa House members voted overwhelmingly on February 9 to make it easier to counter lawsuits filed in order to chill speech. House File 177 would create a path for expedited dismissal of meritless claims stemming from exercise of the constitutionally-protected "right of freedom of speech or of the press, the right to assemble or petition, or the right of association [...] on a matter of public concern." Such cases are sometimes called “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP), because the plaintiffs' goal may be primarily to discourage speech or media coverage, rather than to prevail in court.
Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations
Parents of LGBTQ students told lawmakers Thursday a bill banning gender identity and sexual orientation from school materials will hurt their children. Lawmakers also heard from parents with Moms for Liberty and others who said the legislation will restore “parental rights.” A Senate Education subcommittee recommended passage of Senate File 159 after an hour of […] The post Bill banning LGBTQ subjects in schools includes penalties up to $50K for violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Joins Other States Asking For Mexican Drug Cartels To Be Classified As Terrorists
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa is one of 21 states asking President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to classify Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations. The State Attorneys General, including Brenna Bird of Iowa, have sent a letter saying the Mexican cartels are a national security threat.
KAAL-TV
Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ proposed education bill comes with several student learning restrictions
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds presented an education bill on Thursday that would restrict what students can and can not learn. The bill stated that it would require school districts to put all instruction material including books and lesson plans online, along with steps on how to request a book to be removed. Any book removed from one school district would then go on a removal list with every school district in the state needing parental consent for students wishing to check out the book.
Daily Iowan
Iowa lawmakers move forward with caps for pain and suffering awards in liability lawsuits
An Iowa City jury awarded a local couple $98 million in damages last November because of negligence by a doctor at the OBGYN Associates of Iowa City after a physician hurt a newborn with improper use of medical tools during delivery. The verdict, handed down after a two-week trial in...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Attorney General joins lawsuit over ATF rule requiring registration of pistol braces
The rule went into effect January 31st, but gun owners have until the end of May to register their pistol braces. If they don't register by then, they could face fines and up to ten years in prison. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is joining 24 other states in a...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
ramaponews.com
Iowa proposes bill to limit SNAP purchases
Food stamps have become a staple in the lives of many Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020. These benefits helped those who weren’t able to work or were food insecure, but Republican lawmakers in Iowa have recently proposed a bill that would restrict the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
“This is just crazy”: Iowa GOP’s child labor bill would let kids work “dangerous” jobs
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Labor advocates on Tuesday decried a business-backed bill introduced by Republican state lawmakers in Iowa that would roll back child labor laws so that teens as young as 14 could work in previously prohibited jobs including mining, logging, and animal slaughtering—a proposal one union president called dangerous and "just crazy."
KCCI.com
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
voiceofalexandria.com
How Iowa’s Homelessness Problem Compares to the Nation
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
3 News Now
Opponents to bill that would ban gender-affirming care rally at Nebraska capitol
LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — All parents want to do what’s best for their kids. For Mike Hornasek that meant reaching out to doctors to get his daughter the best care possible. “It's really best practice. American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and many other medical associations have said, this is the best practice. This has been settled,” said Hornasek.
WQAD
Iowa lawmakers considering proposal to double minimum wage
Right now, Iowa's minimum wage is set at $7.25 an hour. This proposal would increase it to $15 an hour.
kiow.com
Iowa CCI: No Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement (Iowa CCI) members from across the state are urging their state Senators to support Senate File 101. The bill would prevent the use of eminent domain for hazardous liquid pipelines, including the three CO2 pipelines proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, Navigator and Wolf/ADM. “The proposed...
weareiowa.com
Yes, Iowa private school students receiving money through an Education Savings Account will have to take state and federal tests
IOWA, USA — Two weeks ago, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed her "school choice" plan into law that creates a new Education Savings Account program. The bill gives every Iowa student the option of receiving $7,598 in state money each year to pay for private school. A News 8...
KCCI.com
Bed Bath & Beyond may only have one Iowa store left
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bed Bath & Beyond may soon only have one store in Iowa. The home merchandise chain this week announced it was closing stores in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Sioux City. That's in addition to the closing of its Coralville store that was announced last week.
KCRG.com
Proposed education bill to restrict what students can and can’t learn
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds unveiled a large education bill that would set new standards for what students can and can’t learn. Schools would be forced to publish all educational materials like books and lesson plans. The bill would ban topics like gender...
abovethelaw.com
Iowa Legislators Invite 9th Graders To Make Factory Work Great Again
No longer will 14-year-olds be excluded from toiling in industrial laundries or meat freezers if Republican Senator Jason Schultz gets his way. Fifteen-year-olds will be entrusted to keep you safe from drowning at the pool as lifeguards. And with a simple waiver from the labor commissioner, they’ll even be allowed to work in light assembly and load objects weighing up to 50 lbs. Live your dream, kids!
This Is The Best Restaurant In Iowa And It’s Full Of Surprises
On a lightly traveled brick road, next to the railroad tracks and behind a government building is one of Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023. It's not just one of the top restaurants in the Quad Cities, and not just in Iowa, but one of the best in the entire country.
Comments / 5