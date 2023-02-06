Read full article on original website
Two Carjacking Attempted Within Five Minutes, Shots Fired
The Delaware State Police are investigating two attempted carjackings that took place in a Claymont-area Wawa parking lot Thursday night. Officials said the first incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m., February 9, 2022, in the parking lot of the Wawa, located at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont. The investigation determined a 57-year-old female victim and a 28-year-old female victim who were traveling in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, parked their vehicle in the rear parking lot of the Wawa and entered the business. As they returned to the Jeep and entered it, they were approached by four unknown suspects. The suspects attempted to open the rear doors on both the driver’s side and the passenger’s side of the vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects then tapped a black handgun on the passenger side window. The victims were able to quickly drive off from the scene back to their residence. No one was injured.
WDEL 1150AM
2 carjack attempts under investigation in Claymont
Fire at Kilby Farms causes $750k in damage
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 4 suspects identified in Appo HS gun incident; 3 arrested
A man and a 15-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with Monday's incident at Appoquinimink High School, where a gun went off in a hallway during a basketball game. Delaware State Police said Friday that an investigation identified four suspects. 20-year-old Demetrius Lyn-Brown of Bear and a Middletown juvenile were taken into custody without incident Thursday.
Chester Co. Man ID'd After Amazon Truck Crash On Lancaster Pike
Authorities say that a Chester County man died at the scene of a crash on Lancaster Pike on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A deputy coroner arrived on the scene near Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township and pronounced 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian, from Nottingham, dead around 6 p.m., according to t…
Driver killed when vehicle runs off N.J. road, hits utility pole, cops say
A Gloucester County man died in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 in Wenonah. Daniel E. Weber, 52, of Sewell was driving south on North Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when his vehicle ran off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole near West Buttonwood Street, according to Mantua Township Police Chief Darren E. White.
Cows Safe, Workshop Destroyed By Two-Alarm Fire At Kilby Farm In Colora
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
nccpdnews.com
COLONEL JOSEPH BLOCH PROMOTES MULTIPLE OFFICERS
(New Castle, DE 19720) Today (February 10), Colonel Joseph Bloch made multiple promotions to the ranks of Lieutenant and Sergeant. Senior Sergeant Brian Burke was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Burke joined the New Castle County Division of Police in 2002 and has been assigned to the Patrol Division, Drug Control Squad, Safe Streets, and the Mobile Enforcement Team.
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE | UD detonates 'explosive chemical' on Green following laboratory accident
A chemical was detonated on the South Green of the University of Delaware after it was inadvertently created in a laboratory Wednesday. UD officials said researchers created a small amount of an unidentified "shock-sensitive" chemical inside Lammot Du Pont Laboratory, that led to the evacuation of that lab, along with nearby Brown Laboratory, Memorial Hall, Alison Hall, and Morris Library.
firststateupdate.com
Police, Fire, And Helicopters Over Bear This Morning
Just before 7:00 Monday morning rescue crews and police responded to the Amtrak shop, located at 258 E Scotland Drive in Bear for unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. As part of the emergency services protocols medical helicopters were also dispatched to the area. The incident was quickly determined to be unfounded, however, before the all-clear was given Philadelphia media helicopters also responded to the area.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: arrest made in Wilmington shooting
A Harrington man faces charges in connection with a shooting in Wilmington. A 39-year-old gunshot victim was found late Tuesday night in the 700-block of North Union Street. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. An investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Walter Caceras, who...
WDEL 1150AM
Charges filed in deadly Newport crash
A 19-year old woman from Wilmington faces charges in connection with a fatal crash Friday night, February 3, 2023, in Newport. Delaware State Police said Ariel Williams was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash. She was driving an SUV westbound on Route 4 at Gregg Avenue...
WDEL 1150AM
WPD makes one shooting arrest while investigating a second
Wilmington Police have arrested 25-year old Jadeson Smith of Newark in connection with a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, February 7, 2023. Officers responded to the 800 block of West 10th Street around 1:30 p.m. and found a 27-year old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
theconradhowler.org
Newport Accident leaves 3 injured; One dead
On Friday night, February 3rd, at approximately 8:54 PM in West Newport Pike, a 2016 Toyota Corolla crossed oncoming traffic and hit a 2016 Buick Rendezvous head-on. The woman who was driving the Buick was 8 months pregnant and had to be transported to the hospital to deliver her baby. The accident left her 6-year-old daughter dead and her 4-year-old son in critical condition. The woman driving the Corolla was identified as 19-year-old Ariel Willams, who was under the influence while driving. Ariel has been charged with vehicular homicide and a DUI, amongst other charges. A GoFundMe has been made to help support the family during this hard time. https://gofund.me/c04725a1.
Police: Fight leads to stabbing on SEPTA's Broad Street Line; suspect wanted
Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man at SEPTA's Girard Station on Tuesday.
17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza
NEW CASTLE, DE – A 17-year-old male was robbed at gunpoint by multiple teenage suspects outside the Dollar Tree store in the parking lot of Beaver Brook Plaza on Monday. Detectives with the Delaware State Police said the teen was approached by four unknown teenagers. The teenage suspects accosted the victim and demanded property from him. One of the teens pointed a handgun at the victim, who complied with the group’s demands. The four suspects then ran away towards an unknown location. He was not injured during the armed robbery. Police have not made any arrests and no suspects have The post 17-year-old robbed at gunpoint at Beaver Brook Plaza appeared first on Shore News Network.
