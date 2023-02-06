(Milwaukee, WI) — A guilty plea and a probation sentence kept the young man accused of killing a Milwaukee police officer out on the street. A judge on Monday sentenced 19-year-old Terrell Thompson to probation for a pair of hit-and-run cases. Thompson pleaded guilty, and one of the cases was dismissed. The judge had the option to send Thompson to the House of Correction, but chose probation instead. Milwaukee Police were looking for Thompson in connection to an armed robbery late Monday night. That’s what put him on the collision course with the officer who died and the officer who shot him.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO