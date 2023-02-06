Jay-Z shares the throne for most GRAMMY wins by a rapper with Kanye West, but still feels like Hip-Hop and Black music at large don’t get their just due. The 53-year-old elaborated on the Recording Academy’s shortcomings, especially how Beyoncé’s Renaissance should have won Album Of The Year, in a new interview. “Look what it’s done to the culture,” Hov told TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson in an exclusive conversation. “Look how the energy of the world moved. They play her whole album in the club. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that. The whole entire joint — like, everything?!” The...

