How to watch PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+
The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the WM Phoenix Open , which begins Thursday. The tournament will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, after three straight PGA events in California. The WM Phoenix Open will be played at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, a par-71 course. The purse is $20 million, more than double the amount of last year's prize money because the WM Phoenix Open is now an elevated event on the PGA Tour.
The field is loaded with star talent because the PGA Tour's top players have committed to playing in elevated events. Matt Fitzpatrick , Xander Schauffele , Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler , the winner of last year's tournament, highlight the notable names participating. Golfers should prepare for hole 16, nicknamed The Coliseum -- according to the tournament's website , it is considered the "loudest hole in golf."
There are four feeds available to watch:
- Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
- Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
- Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes : A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here's how you can watch the WM Phoenix Open:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
9:15 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)
9:45 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
10 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
10:15 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
9:15 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes
9:45 a.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
10 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
10:15 a.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3:30 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
Noon | Watch here
Marquee group
12:15 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)
12:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 12 and 17)
1 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main feed
11:30 a.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
11:45 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)
Noon | Watch here
Featured groups
Noon | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 12 and 17)
1 p.m. | Watch here
