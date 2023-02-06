ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

How to watch PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmHyY_0keX5w2E00

The 2023 PGA Tour continues with the WM Phoenix Open , which begins Thursday. The tournament will be held in Scottsdale, Arizona, after three straight PGA events in California. The WM Phoenix Open will be played at the TPC Scottsdale Stadium Course, a par-71 course. The purse is $20 million, more than double the amount of last year's prize money because the WM Phoenix Open is now an elevated event on the PGA Tour.

The field is loaded with star talent because the PGA Tour's top players have committed to playing in elevated events. Matt Fitzpatrick , Xander Schauffele , Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler , the winner of last year's tournament, highlight the notable names participating. Golfers should prepare for hole 16, nicknamed The Coliseum -- according to the tournament's website , it is considered the "loudest hole in golf."

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

There are four feeds available to watch:

  • Main feed : Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
  • Marquee group : Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
  • Featured groups : Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
  • Featured holes : A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here's how you can watch the WM Phoenix Open:

All times ET

Thursday

Main feed

9:15 a.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)

9:45 a.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

10 a.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

10:15 a.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

9:15 a.m. | Watch here

Featured holes

9:45 a.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

10 a.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

10:15 a.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

3:30 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

Noon | Watch here

Marquee group

12:15 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)

12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 12 and 17)

1 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

11:30 a.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

11:45 a.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 and 17)

Noon | Watch here

Featured groups

Noon | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 12 and 17)

1 p.m. | Watch here

ESPN

ESPN

