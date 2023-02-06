GOP supporter shot in 2006 by VP Dick Cheney in hunting accident, dies after short illness

Read full article on original website
Texas is trying to fight long wait times for driver’s license. Here is their plan
SAN ANTONIO - People being turned away from offices across the state to get or update their driver’s license. It's a big problem here in San Antonio and in some cases even people with appointments are having them canceled. Long lines are a familiar and unwelcome sight seen across...
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond closing 14 Texas stores, 150 nationwide
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement came after the company based in Union, New Jersey, said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. The funds will be used to pay off its debt, it said.
