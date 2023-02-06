Read full article on original website
Ranee Sulfridge
3d ago
My heart is broken. In my life there has been many things that lit up my life. Twitch was one that really lit up my life daily. His warm smile and demeanor just took away all the stress in my world for that whole hour of seeing him. Not one show does that for me now. Twitch brought joy to so many. I still cannot believe he is gone.
Reply
4
Related
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions
Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
Prevention
‘GMA’ Fans Flipped out After Michael Strahan Called out Steve Harvey on TikTok
Amid a schedule anchoring Good Morning America, hosting The $100,000 Pyramid and interviewing Prince Harry for his memoir Spare, Michael Strahan is busy. But he somehow found the time to call out a fellow game show host for a hilarious reason. In a video posted to TikTok in October 2022,...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Chrissy Teigen Skips John Legend's Grammys Performance To Dote On Newborn Daugter Esti At Home: Photos
EGOT winner John Legend was flying solo at the 2023 Grammys Awards on Sunday, February 5, as wife Chrissy Teigen decided she was more content at home with their little girl, Esti Maxine Stephens, who they welcomed last month."Happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here," she quipped that night in an Instagram post, which featured her cuddling the tot. "I cannot get up lol."Though fans were disappointed they wouldn't walk the carpet, they admired the proud mama for staying back, with one follower commenting, "❤️This is better...
Popculture
'Dr. Phil' Canceled After 21 Years: What We Know
Dr. Phil is ending after more than two decades as one of the most-watched daytime talk shows. Host Phil McGraw decided to step away from the series as his most recent contract extension is ending. Dr. Phil will end with its 21st season this spring. It comes as other long-running daytime talkers, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Dr. Oz Show, have come to an end in the past year.
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay
NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
PopSugar
Meet Lauren London's 2 Sons, Kameron and Kross
When Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31, 2019, the world immediately came together not only to grieve but to support his long-term girlfriend and the mother of his child: Lauren London. Together, the couple welcomed son Kross in 2016, making their blended family a clan of five — London has another son, 11-year-old Kameron, whom she shares with her ex Lil Wayne, and Hussle's daughter, Emani, is now 12.
The View’s Joy Behar, 80, reveals ‘funeral plans’ during morbid live TV discussion
THE View's Joy Behar has revealed what she wants to happen to her body when she dies. The 80-year-old host made the comments during a discussion with her co-hosts Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday's show. As the program returned from a break, Joy...
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Rickey Smiley Tearfully Lays His Son To Rest With ‘Standing Ovation’
Rickey Smiley has his son’s “standing ovation” service in remembrance of his passing.. Comedian Rickey Smiley loss his son Brandon Smiley Sunday morning and Smiley took to Facebook and Instagram to share the unfortunate news. No statement has been released did not clarify how his son passed away.
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Today’s Al Roker switches to another major show after tense spat with co-hosts Craig Melvin & Savannah Guthrie
AL Roker appeared on NBC Nightly News hours after his spat with Today co-hosts Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie. The beloved weatherman revealed he was at Studio 1a to film the news program on Tuesday. Al, 68, shared a video from the set of the show on Instagram. Dressed in...
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
So In Love: Eve Sheds Happy ‘Tears’ For Son Wilde Wolfe’s 1st Birthday
Rapper Eve is shedding happy tears after celebrating her son Wilde Wolfe‘s first birthday on Wednesday. The “Let Me Blow Your Mind” hitmaker shared an adorable photo slide highlighting how she and her husband Maximillion chose to ring in their son’s first birthday. “Wilde’s #1stbirthday #tears...
Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans
It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
People
398K+
Followers
68K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 2