A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits SuicideAnthony JamesBerkeley Township, NJ
Shore Conference Girls Basketball SCT Preview Round 2
Toms River East was able to come back from a 15-point deficit in the 4th quarter in the opening round to advance. They were led by juniors Yana Shupak, who scored 14 points, and Sydney Murphy with 11 points. TRE is always well prepared on the defensive side of the ball and it stepped up in the opening round.
Southern Regional rolls over Kingsway to win fifth straight South Jersey Group 5 title
Since establishing itself as the favorite in Group 5, Southern has done everything in its capacity to continue on the path toward another state championship. The Ocean County juggernaut took another step on Wednesday with a dominant performance in the sectional final. The top-seeded Rams won seven straight bouts from...
Xavier Ortega’s clutch victory helps Howell upend Hunterdon Central for NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 title
The biggest win of Xavier Ortega's career helped his team secure a state sectional championship on Wednesday night. Squaring off with Hunterdon Central's Anthony Rossi in a gigantic swing bout between returning state qualifiers, the Howell sophomore locked Rossi in a cradle for a five-point move in the first period that fueled a 6-5 victory at 120 pounds. Ortega's triumph ignited a four-bout winning streak for the Rebels, who left Flemington with a 34-33 victory over the top-ranked Red Devils to repeat as NJSIAA Central Jersey Group 5 sectional champions.
Wrestling – Raritan Rolls Through Point Boro for Second Straight Central Group 2 Title
HAZLET -- One year ago, Raritan junior Braden Kmak accepted a challenge from his coach, Rob Nucci, and delivered the defining moment of Raritan's NJSIAA Central Jersey Group II championship win over Rumson-Fair Haven. On Wednesday against Point Pleasant Boro, Kmak -- now a senior -- again had to face...
Week-5 Vote For Girls Basketball Player of the Week
Here are the Week-5 Division Players of the Week and at the bottom vote for one to be named the Causeway Family of Dealerships Player of the Week. Winner will receive a $25 Burger 25 Gift Card. Vote in the poll at the end of the post once per hour...
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
School Bus, Car Collide At Jersey Shore Intersection
A driver suffered minor injuries after colliding with a school bus on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. No one on the bus — headed to Marlboro High School — was hurt in the Friday, Feb. 10 crash, Howell police said. The collision occurred at 7:36 a.m. at the...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
UPDATE: The New Crumbl Cookies Will Not Open Friday in Brick Township, NJ
We have an update on the new Crumbl Cookies location set to open in Brick Township, New Jersey. The Grand Opening scheduled for Friday, February 10th has been canceled. According to their Publicist "Due to some outside circumstances, the Brick Crumbl Cookies location will not be opening this week. We will be sure to send out a formal announcement once we have a new confirmed opening date!"
Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – While there were no Powerball jackpot winners during Saturday’s drawing, one lucky New Jersey ticket buyer won a million dollars. During Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, a New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls to win a second-tier prize of $1,000,000. The Powerball ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill on South Main Street in Milltown. The winning numbers Powerball numbers for Saturday’s drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X. The Powerball jackpot increased to $747 million and was won in Texas on Monday. Wednesday’s Powerball lottery jackpot is now $20 million. The post Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Central Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Questions remain surrounding the shooting death of a Republican Sayreville council member. News 12 New Jersey has learned that investigators are now focusing on the Newark church that Eunice Dwumfour attended along with Sayreville Council President Christian Onuoha. Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her...
Morristown's Imani Glover Found
The Morris County Prosecutor's Office has confirmed Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 that Imani Glover has been found safe.The prosecutor's office in a news release said only that the 25-year-old woman had been "located." Glover, who frequents Newark, had been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8.&…
Wow! Look at this Million Dollar Home Right Here in Toms River, New Jersey
Ok, let's just dream for a bit, and let's say you had a million dollars to spend on a home, would you want beauty in Ocean County on the water? Well if so we may have an option for you and it's right along the Toms River. So this article...
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
Motorcyclist Injured in Jackson Accident [PHOTO]
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following an accident in Jackson this afternoon. The accident happened approximately 5:00 PM at the intersection of E. Veterans Highway and Whitesville Road. Hatzolah and other emergency personnel responded to the scene. The patient was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood with non-life-threatening...
Video Shows Fatal Morris Motel Police Shootout With Fugitive Wanted For Wounding Bergen Woman
A soundless TV is on in his Route 46 motel room this past New Year's Eve when a tactical team bursts in and an ex-con being sought for shooting a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park raises a silver revolver. Several shots are fired by members of Morris County's emergency...
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Man, 64, struck and killed by vehicle crossing Route 22 in N.J.
MOUNTAINSIDE, N.J. -- A man was struck and killed by a car as he was crossing Route 22 early Thursday morning in Mountainside, New Jersey. Police say the 64-year-old victim was hit around 4:30 a.m. between New Providence Road and Mountain Avenue. Authorities say the 62-year-old driver of the car stopped after the crash. It's now under investigation.
