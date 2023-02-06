Read full article on original website
Related
WMTW
This animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex for Valentine's Day
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will name a litterbox after your ex this Valentine's Day. Animal Friends Humane Society said for $5, volunteers will write your ex's name in a litterbox and give it to cats at the shelter and, well, let nature do its thing. The...
'Otterly' Adorable! Aquarium Otters Paint Valentine's Day Cards for Hospital Patients and Fans
The unique works by the Asian small-clawed otters at Living Shores Aquarium in New Hampshire will be distributed to local hospitals to spread cheer and given to fans through a sweepstakes Roses are red; violets are blue ... who'd believe that otters send valentines, too? For the second year running, a quintet of Asian small-clawed otters at the Living Shores Aquarium in New Hampshire are delighting visitors by using their little paws to paint valentines. Using otter-safe red and pink paint, Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco...
Eyewitness News
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. The edibles were distributed to several students, school officials said. “At...
