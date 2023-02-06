BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday!. The end of the week brings us a mix of sun and clouds with chillier temperatures. Highs Friday will be mainly in the upper 40s, closer to normal for this time of year. Over the weekend, a system will scoot by to our south and then southeast, close enough that it may produce a light shower Sunday, especially east. Most of us will get through the weekend dry, however. Look for highs to reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO