National 211 Proclamation issued at Bowling Green City Hall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of National 211 Day on Feb. 11, 2023, a proclamation was issued at Bowling Green City Hall a day early. The proclamation serves to highlight and raise awareness regarding the services of 211 which are available to all residents across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District region.
WKU economics professor details effects of Kentucky H.B. 1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky H.B. 1 was sealed and delivered to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, but it has yet to be signed into law. It states that Kentuckians’ income tax will be lowered from 5% to 4.5% this year, and next year will decrease another half-percent to 4%.
Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green. Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.
Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd. The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
Glasgow Detective placed on administrative leave as investigation continues
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint involving Glasgow Police Detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have more information as it is released.
Logan County man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms crimes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms crimes. According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2020, William Horsley, 36, of Russellville, possessed with the intent to distribute 59.43 grams of methamphetamine and 527.9 grams of a cutting agent.
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van. In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area...
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow. Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring over 800 jobs to Franklin
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Trader Joe’s distribution and food assembly center is being built outside of Franklin, bringing over 800 jobs to Simpson County. Crews broke ground on the 1 million square feet project this week. The project is anticipated to have three buildings dedicated to the assembly and distribution of the Massachusetts-based grocery store’s ready-made food items.
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night. Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault. Police responded to...
Scottsville announces new community skate park
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Scottsville unveiled a plan for a new skate park on the north side of town, where officials say recreational facilities have been lacking. The original idea for the park was brought to the city’s attention in 2019 when then-incoming Mayor David Burch...
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
Police: Barren County Jailer charged for stealing from inmate
1st Black librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career.
Christian County deputies arrest teen following vehicle pursuit
CROFTON, Ky. (WSMV) - Deputies arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday. One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found abandoned,...
Crime Stoppers: Suspect allegedly bought electronics with someone else’s money
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a victim told them that two unauthorized charges to his AT&T account were made. The victim said someone had purchased items from the AT&T store and Best Buy in Bowling Green. The suspect was able to access the victim’s account and...
A cooler end to the work week!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday!. The end of the week brings us a mix of sun and clouds with chillier temperatures. Highs Friday will be mainly in the upper 40s, closer to normal for this time of year. Over the weekend, a system will scoot by to our south and then southeast, close enough that it may produce a light shower Sunday, especially east. Most of us will get through the weekend dry, however. Look for highs to reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Cooler for Friday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WIND was ferocious Thursday! Bowling Green saw a peak gust to 48 mph, which was enough to take down a few trees and cause sporadic power outages earlier today. Friday will be calmer but cooler. The end of the week brings us a mix...
Milder temperatures this weekend!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were cooler today with much less wind than yesterday. The weekend starts chilly before temperatures rebound. A fair amount of sunshine will be in the area Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday looks even warmer as temperatures climb to near 60. There will be a system passing to our south this weekend, but we will stay dry.
Strong, gusty winds Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite lots of clouds, temperatures remained unseasonably warm Wednesday. A storm system approaches late tonight with showers likely along with a chance for thunder. However, the WIND will be the biggest issue with this system!. A potent frontal system arrives Thursday. Out ahead of it,...
African American Heritage Center works to preserve Black history in Simpson Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin’s African American Heritage Center has been preserving the Black community’s history in Simpson County since 1998, collecting artifacts and stories from historical individuals in the area. “It’s very important that we remember our history,” said Alice Bailey, president of the African American...
