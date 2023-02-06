Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were special visitors at the Scranton army ammunition plant in Scranton.

Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth and Senator Bob Casey toured the facility Monday.

They came to see how they manufactured 155-millimeter artillery rounds.

Many of the shells are being used in the Ukrainian fight against Russia.

$243 million dollars has been invested in the plant to ramp up production lines and modernize equipment to be able to produce more shells at a higher rate.

“You get into the plant and you see that it actually takes 3 whole days from when they cut the steel, you know, into a billet to a finished casing and I was just really impressed with the pride that I saw in all the employees,” said Wormuth.

About 270 people are employed at this plant and they’re looking to add as many as 40 more.

The army has given Ukraine over one million 155-millimeter rounds.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.