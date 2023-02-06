ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Secretary of Army tours Scranton munitions plant

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SCQlR_0keX3qWc00

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There were special visitors at the Scranton army ammunition plant in Scranton.

Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormuth and Senator Bob Casey toured the facility Monday.

They came to see how they manufactured 155-millimeter artillery rounds.

Many of the shells are being used in the Ukrainian fight against Russia.

Red Creek Wildlife Center reopen after fire

$243 million dollars has been invested in the plant to ramp up production lines and modernize equipment to be able to produce more shells at a higher rate.

“You get into the plant and you see that it actually takes 3 whole days from when they cut the steel, you know, into a billet to a finished casing and I was just really impressed with the pride that I saw in all the employees,” said Wormuth.

About 270 people are employed at this plant and they’re looking to add as many as 40 more.

The army has given Ukraine over one million 155-millimeter rounds.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 8

JoAnn McClellan
4d ago

Should open up a manufacturing company in Wilkes Barre, it would help create even more jobs. With the hike in gases prices it's making it a lot harder for people to travel to get to some good jobs.

Reply(5)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Eryn Harvey named Luzerne County election director

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An area bureau of elections that has come under fire, and even national scrutiny for its handling of recent elections, has a new director Eryn Harvey will take over the operation. The most recent problem took place during last November’s general election when the county ran out of paper for […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Veteran serving his community with his dog alongside

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The story of a Veteran still serving his community after retirement and his adorable therapy dog who’s along for the ride. Retired Airforce LT. Michael Penning and his dog Luna are an unstoppable and inseparable pair. “Mountain goat. There you go,” said Penning. The retired helicopter pilot who served in operation Northern […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community reopens church closed by diocese

PORT CARBON, Pa. — A grand reopening was held in Schuylkill County for a neighborhood church closed by the diocese. “Just looking around at the windows, the stations, just things that remind me of what was here before. It brought back a lot of good memories,” Steve Pavlic said.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Religious statue in Dunmore vandalized overnight

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A religious statue on display near Interstate 81 Southbound was found to be vandalized. On the morning of February 6, it was discovered that someone had vandalized the display with what appears to be spray paint. The statue is located on the property of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Congregation […]
DUNMORE, PA
WBRE

Social Security specialist pleads guilty to pandemic fraud

EYEWITNESS NEWS(WBRE/WYOU)— A former Luzerne County woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Thursday, Takiyah Austin, 47, formerly of Wilkes-Barre pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

State police hold briefing on missing PA woman

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

PennDOT announces winner of Paint the Plow Contest

PennDOT announces winner of Paint the Plow Contest. PennDOT announces winner of Paint the Plow Contest. A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Forest City Mayor sees ‘community’ dreams come true

FOREST CITY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The long-time dream of a mayor in Forest City is finally making some progress and is inching its way toward coming true. The Mayor of Forest City is always working towards his dreams for the community. Now, he is working toward a promise he made since taking office in […]
FOREST CITY, PA
WBRE

GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
PITTSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

Riverside grad ending run as Eagles cheerleader

A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak

PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend. On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy