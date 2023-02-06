Bridgeport Police connect 2 counterfeit incidents, ask for public’s help

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police say it has new information in t he case counterfeiting it announced it was investigating last week.

Police say investigators believe that one of the female suspects is involved in two cases of counterfeiting in the Bridgeport area that happened on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Monday, Jan. 30.

The Bridgeport Police shared new photos taken from surveillance footage of the first incident. Police said that two women and one man passed counterfeit money and that they were in a red SUV with unknown plates.

One of the women involved in that incident was wearing a light pink surgical mask and hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored jacket, gray sweatpants, and black and white Nikes. The other woman was wearing a crop top, jacket and pants that were all black and a purple headband. She was carrying what looked like a black and brown Louis Vuitton purse and had a tattoo on her collarbone, according to police.

The man involved in that incident was wearing a dark baseball cap with the New York Yankees logo on it, as well as a dark jacket and dark-colored pants with red stripes down the sides and dark shoes. He also had a brace on his wrist, according to police.

One of the women believed to be involved in a counterfeiting incident. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department. One of the women believed to be involved in a counterfeiting incident. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department. The man believed to be involved in a counterfeiting incident. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department. The red SUV believed to be involved in a counterfeiting incident. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department.

Police released a picture of a woman and SUV believed to be involved in the Jan. 30 incident last week , but now say that a male driver sat in the car the whole time during the incident while the woman went into Wendy’s.

A woman being investigated as part of a counterfeit case. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department A rental car being investigated as part of a counterfeit case. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Morrison at 304-848-6147 or by email at rschuessler@bridgeportwv.com .

