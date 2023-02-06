Read full article on original website
voiceofalexandria.com
Another person is injured in a snowmobile crash in central Minnesota
(St. Stephen, MN)--Authorities in Stearns County are reporting another snowmobile crash with injuries. According to the report, a caller said there was a snowmobile crash with injuries about 4 miles northwest of St. Stephen. When deputies arrived, they found the female operator of a snowmobile 66-year-old Kaye Heins being taken to the roadway. Authorities say the crash took place when the snowmobile she was operating struck a large wooden gate post.
willmarradio.com
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday
(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
fox9.com
Woman starts fire attempting to restart furnace in Luxemburg Township
(FOX 9) - Police responded to a fire in a single-family home Friday after its owners say a fire started while trying to get a furnace working again. According to police, on Feb. 3, at around 7:25 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a fire at the address 14761 Kramer Rd in Luxemburg Township.
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
Princeton Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
A Minnesota mom goes into septic shock. What her 4-year-old son does next is astonishing
BIG LAKE, Minn. – A quick-thinking Minnesota 4-year-old saved the life of someone special to him - his mother.Rachel Milless was sick with pneumonia and the flu when she dropped to the floor of their Big Lake home a few months ago. She was in septic shock."I went into a coughing fit and just couldn't get my breath and started to feel like I was drowning almost," Rachel said.Milless' son, Asher, went for her nebulizer to help clear her airways."He was able to put my meds in my little cup, put it together, plug it in, put all the tubing...
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN INVOLVED IN MILLE LACS COUNTY CRASH
lptv.org
Nearly 60 Animals Rescued from Home Near Motley Found in Unsanitary Conditions
Nearly 60 animals were recently recovered from a home near Motley where, according to Humane Society officials, they were found living in an overcrowded, unsanitary environment. Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that on Jan. 24, his office, along with members of the Animal Humane Society, executed a search warrant...
fox9.com
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
Sauk Rapids Man Pleads Guilty in Attempted Train Jacking
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Sauk Rapids man who was charged in an attempted train jacking last September has pleaded guilty. Forty-one-year-old Samuel Hohman pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault. A charge of 1st-degree criminal damage to property will be dismissed when Hohman is sentenced in March. According to the criminal...
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to being drunk, driving 124 mph in fatal crash
Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash
fox9.com
Silo explosion injuress firefighter, damages 2 firetrucks in western Minnesota
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A firefighter was injured after a silo’s roof exploded during a fire on Saturday in western Minnesota. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews responded to a silo fire just after 11:30 a.m. on the 13400 block of Cemetery Road Southeast in Orange Township.
southarkansassun.com
Father, Son Victims Of Double Murder-Suicide In Minnesota Identified By Police
The police have already identified two of the victims of the double murder-suicide in Bloomington, Minnesota. Apart from the father and son, a business associate was also reportedly killed. On February 1, the Bloomington Police have reportedly discovered three bodies of men who were shot to death in a pickup...
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
kduz.com
Two Arrested for Stolen Property in Kandiyohi/Chippewa Co Investigation
Two suspects were arrested in Clara City last week after authorities executed a search warrant for stolen property. The search warrant was for a residence in the 600 Block of 1st Street Northeast. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says a 53-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were taken into custody...
kduz.com
BOLD School Fire
(KWLM/Olivia, MN)A fire in the pool area Wednesday morning led to the evacuation of the BOLD School District school in Olivia. Superintendent Jim Menton says about 15 minutes before classes started at 8:15 a.m.,the chlorinator in the pool leaked, causing an electrical fire and they evacuated the school:. Menton says...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
