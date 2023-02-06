ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Student indicted for possessing loaded gun at Nanuet High School

By Michael P. McKinney, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

A 15-year-old student was indicted Monday, accused of having a loaded .380-caliber pistol inside Nanuet High School on Jan. 30, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II’s office said.

The juvenile has been accused of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the district attorney’s office's statement.

After receiving information the student was in possession of a gun, teachers and administrators told the Clarkstown police, according to the district attorney's office. The school resource officer and Clarkstown detectives took the weapon. Detectives reviewed video surveillance and did interviews, leading to the arrest.

The Journal News reported that on Jan. 30 the gun was found around 3 p.m. A student who brought the gun to the school made no threats, and the gun was located in a search of the student's belongings and confiscated without incident, the schools superintendent said in a statement at the time.

“The illegal possession of a firearm will not be tolerated in Rockland County, especially in our schools,” Walsh said in the statement Monday.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking news reporter for The Journal News, Poughkeepsie Journal and Times Herald-Record of Middletown.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Student indicted for possessing loaded gun at Nanuet High School

