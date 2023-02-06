Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Baptist Convention Receives $28 Million Estate GiftAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Sporting News
Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, and Lil Wayne lead tributes to LeBron James on social media as Lakers star breaks NBA all-time scoring record
LeBron James rewrote the record books Tuesday night, climbing to the summit of the NBA's all-time scoring list, passing Kareem-Abdul-Jabbar's longstanding record. LeBron's history-making bucket came in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a fadeaway over Kenrich Williams. It was a night of celebration at Crypto.com Arena,...
Sporting News
James Wiseman trade grades: Pistons land former second pick in deal with Warriors, Hawks & Trail Blazers
The Warriors have parted ways with James Wiseman less than three years after selecting him second overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Wiseman is being sent to the Pistons in a four-team deal that sends Saddiq Bey to the Hawks, while five second-round draft picks and Kevin Knox go to the Trail Blazers. The Warriors bring back Gary Payton II.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving reacts to Kevin Durant, Suns blockbuster trade: 'I'm just glad he got out of there'
Just a few days ago, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were both still members of the Nets. Fast forward to the day of the trade deadline and both superstars will be out in the Western Conference. On the evening that Irving made his Mavericks debut, the NBA world was hit...
Sporting News
Kevin Durant trade details: Nets send All-Star forward to Suns in stunning deadline deal
Move over, Kyrie Irving. We've got an even bigger blockbuster deal to discuss. The Nets are sending Kevin Durant to the Suns in exchange for multiple players and draft picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Here is a full breakdown of the stunning deal. SIGN UP TO WATCH EVERY GAME...
Sporting News
What's next for Russell Westbrook? Ranking every NBA team as possible destinations after buyout
Russell Westbrook has been traded yet again. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have traded Westbrook to the Jazz in a three-team deal involving the Timberwolves. After spending the first 11 seasons of his career in Oklahoma City, Westbrook has now been traded four times in five years. He...
Sporting News
Lakers at trade deadline: Evaluating additions, depth chart around LeBron James and impact on free agency
At the start of trade deadline week, LeBron James admitted that he was "disappointed" the Lakers were unable to acquire Kyrie Irving, who officially went from the Nets to the Mavericks on Monday. James is probably feeling a lot better about his team now. Los Angeles revamped its roster on...
Sporting News
LeBron James F-bomb, Drake tribute steal show during NBA scoring record ceremony
Just as he's done every step of the way since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James delivered once again on Tuesday. Needing 36 points entering the night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the NBA's all-time scoring list, James left no doubt as he drilled a 21-foot fadeaway jumper with 11 seconds left in the third quarter to notch his 38,388th career point.
Sporting News
Why did teams trade so many second-round picks at the 2023 trade deadline? The Stepien Rule, explained
You may have found yourself asking the same question as everyone else during the 2023 NBA trade deadline. What in the world is going on with all of these second-round picks?. Counting every second-round pick that changed hands is an exhausting task, but it's been estimated by some that 38 second-round picks were traded in the two days leading up to the trade deadline. That's not exactly normal.
Sporting News
Jakob Poeltl trade details: Raptors reunite with center in deal with Spurs
Jakob Poeltl will be wearing a Raptors uniform again. Before ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the NBA world by announcing the Kevin Durant trade in the wee hours of Thursday morning, he broke the news that the Raptors are acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs. The Raptors selected Poeltl with the No....
Sporting News
Best Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups for the Weekend: Top sleepers, streamers for the tail end of Week 17 following the NBA trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant headlining a plethora of noteworthy deals. But countless ancillary pieces have also been relocated, many of whom now have under-the-radar fantasy appeal in 9-cat leagues. And with various former teammates of newly-moved players set for imminent usage boosts, the entire landscape of fantasy hoops waiver wires has changed. Today we will highlight the widely-available 9-cat players who benefited the most from the trade deadline, and discuss why each one could help you glide through the home stretch of your season into the playoffs.
Sporting News
Is Jakob Poeltl playing tonight? Raptors vs. Jazz time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game
It wasn't as busy of a trade deadline as expected for the Raptors, but they still made a move. On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that Jakob Poeltl was being traded to Toronto, where he started his NBA career. The trade has now been announced, with the Raptors revealing they have acquired Poeltl from the Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round pick and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
Sporting News
NBA trade deadline tracker 2023: Every player, draft pick moved
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and what a whirlwind it was. Trade season kicked off in a big way over the weekend, with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving being traded from Brooklyn to Dallas to team up with Luka Doncic. It got even more chaotic in the early hours...
Sporting News
How to watch Blues games without cable: Bally Sports live streams, TV schedule for 2022-23 NHL season
Are you a Blues fan looking to watch your team, but you don't have cable? There's a solution to that problem. Bally Sports Midwest is now available to watch on fuboTV, one of the many streaming services for users that don't have cable. The Blues have been one of the...
Sporting News
Super Bowl 57: Best Same Game Parlay picks and player props for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl 57 is set to get underway on Sunday evening (6:30 p.m. ET, FOX) in Glendale, as the AFC champion Chiefs and NFC champion Eagles will face off at State Farm Stadium. This Super Bowl has the making of an instant classic, and with so many high-profile stars in action, there are a lot of interesting prop bets and potential same-game parlays in which bettors can invest.
Comments / 0