The Issue: President Biden’s statement that inflation was “already there” when he took office. It’s been more than two years since President Biden was put in charge of the country (“Joe’s memory hole,” Feb. 4). He has caused many, like myself, to rethink retirement and stay working. His failed policies have caused many Americans to go back to work. Not because they want to — but because they have to. Yes, Biden, it’s time for you to take credit for your failed leadership now and stop blaming former President Donald Trump. Michael A. Franza, Sr. Hewlett Does Sleepy Joe really think we’re that stupid? He blames...

1 DAY AGO