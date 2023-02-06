Read full article on original website
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
The New York entertainer giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Opinion | The Real Reason Santos Won’t Resign
Like many other millennials, Santos sees attention as the most valuable currency. And now the scandal-plagued congressman is getting plenty of it.
Michelle Obama denies being involved in hiring of controversial FDNY boss as rumors ignite
Michelle Obama insists she played no role in helping embattled FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh secure her position. Rumors ignited within the FDNY that Obama gave Kavanaugh — a former campaign staffer for her husband, Barack — a glowing endorsement and urged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to promote her to commissioner last year, sources told The Post. Now, nearly a year into the job, sources within the department are complaining she was wrongfully appointed thanks to her lofty connections. “She’s essentially a PR person without any firefighting experience, and she’s lost the respect of the force,” said one of the sources. A spokesperson...
Rose Kennedy Schlossberg: The Facts About JFK's Eldest Grandchild
The Kennedy family has kept us captivated for decades, from John F. Kennedy's political career to Jackie Kennedy's beloved style and grace, and of course, the family tragedies that seemed to follow them everywhere. With politics seemingly in their genes, many family members have had their time in the spotlight. Now, another member of the Kennedy family is turning heads wherever she goes: Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.
Donald Trump's longtime money man, Allen Weisselberg, quickly gets coveted cot in 'safest place' at Rikers
The Trump Organization's ex-CFO breezed through intake at Rikers. His new digs allow hot pots for 'home' cooking, an expert says.
Here are the Supreme Court justices attending, sitting out State of the Union
The five sitting Supreme Court justices attending the State of the Union are being joined by two of their predecessors, the first time a retired justice has attended the president’s address in 26 years. Retired Justices Stephen Breyer and Anthony Kennedy, two regular attendees during their years on the...
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Jamie Raskin Forecasts Trump's Legal Future: Indictment Is 'Almost Inevitable'
The Maryland Democrat referred to the ex-president as "basically a one-man crime wave" in an interview with MSNBC.
Trump comparing himself to Capone isn't far-fetched because his critics have compared him to organized crime figures
Former President Donald Trump stated he had more attorneys than the infamous gangster Al Capone. However, it is unknown if this is true, and some of his critics have previously compared him to organized crime figures.
It Wasn't Republicans Who Pushed the Breakdown of Traditional Etiquette | Opinion
We had Democrats throughout the Trump presidency State of the Union addresses howling, not participating, and walking out in some instances.
Education board member gets booted after defending Constitution, speaking out against socialism
Virginia senators nixed Suparna Dutta's nomination to the education board one week after she sparred with another member over the Constitution and socialism.
Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges
The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
Cohen says he handed over phones to Manhattan DA
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's former attorney, has handed over his cell phones to Manhattan prosecutors, he told "CNN This Morning" on Wednesday.
Trump Says He’ll Hand Over His DNA for E. Jean Carroll Case
With E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Donald Trump set to start in April, the former president’s legal team has a new gambit they hope will dismantle her case and cast serious doubt on the claims that Trump raped her sometime in the mid-1990s.The last-minute surprise centers on the one piece of physical evidence—an infamous black coat dress—that Carroll says she was wearing when he allegedly forced her against a wall at a Manhattan department store and sexually assaulted her.For three years, Carroll has hectored Trump over the tantalizing prospect that his DNA is still on the dress—a prospect that’s been...
Supreme Court might have easy outs on elections, immigration
The Supreme Court soon could find itself with easy ways out of two high-profile cases involving immigration and elections, if indeed the justices are looking to avoid potentially messy, divisive decisions.Off-ramps in those cases could prove attractive in a term with no shortage of big cases that could divide the court's six conservatives and three liberals. Affirmative action, voting rights, gay rights and student loan forgiveness also are on the agenda for a court that is less than a year removed from overturning nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion and seeing a significant dip in public confidence.The...
We’re reaching fascism’s ‘inflection point’ — again
Most astonishing is the normalization of political hostility and violence, and the assaults on cherished American democratic institutions.
Letters to the Editor — Feb. 8, 2023
The Issue: President Biden’s statement that inflation was “already there” when he took office. It’s been more than two years since President Biden was put in charge of the country (“Joe’s memory hole,” Feb. 4). He has caused many, like myself, to rethink retirement and stay working. His failed policies have caused many Americans to go back to work. Not because they want to — but because they have to. Yes, Biden, it’s time for you to take credit for your failed leadership now and stop blaming former President Donald Trump. Michael A. Franza, Sr. Hewlett Does Sleepy Joe really think we’re that stupid? He blames...
Playbook: The pop heard round the world
On Saturday afternoon, the Chinese spy balloon that enraptured Americans’ attention for much of the last week was shot down six miles off the coast of South Carolina by an F-22 firing a Sidewinder air-to-air missile — marking the end of that spectacle and merely the beginning of what is sure to be a fierce political furor.
Political leaders who received donations from doomed crypto firm FTX urged to repay the funds
Hundreds of politicians who received donations from doomed crypto firm FTX have been ordered to return the money so it can repay its investors.
