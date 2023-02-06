ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Michelle Obama denies being involved in hiring of controversial FDNY boss as rumors ignite

Michelle Obama insists she played no role in helping embattled FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh secure her position. Rumors ignited within the FDNY that Obama gave Kavanaugh — a former campaign staffer for her husband, Barack — a glowing endorsement and urged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to promote her to commissioner last year, sources told The Post. Now, nearly a year into the job, sources within the department are complaining she was wrongfully appointed thanks to her lofty connections. “She’s essentially a PR person without any firefighting experience, and she’s lost the respect of the force,” said one of the sources. A spokesperson...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The List

Rose Kennedy Schlossberg: The Facts About JFK's Eldest Grandchild

The Kennedy family has kept us captivated for decades, from John F. Kennedy's political career to Jackie Kennedy's beloved style and grace, and of course, the family tragedies that seemed to follow them everywhere. With politics seemingly in their genes, many family members have had their time in the spotlight. Now, another member of the Kennedy family is turning heads wherever she goes: Rose Kennedy Schlossberg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Manhattan DA threatens former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg with new charges

The Manhattan district attorney's office has recently threatened to file new criminal charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Weisselberg, 75, is currently serving jail time at New York's Rikers Island after he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in August. The new charges, the sources said, would involve insurance fraud, a detail first reported by The New York Times. Prosecutors in Manhattan, New York are using the threat of additional charges to pressure Weisselberg into cooperating with their ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business, the sources said.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Trump Says He’ll Hand Over His DNA for E. Jean Carroll Case

With E. Jean Carroll’s trial against Donald Trump set to start in April, the former president’s legal team has a new gambit they hope will dismantle her case and cast serious doubt on the claims that Trump raped her sometime in the mid-1990s.The last-minute surprise centers on the one piece of physical evidence—an infamous black coat dress—that Carroll says she was wearing when he allegedly forced her against a wall at a Manhattan department store and sexually assaulted her.For three years, Carroll has hectored Trump over the tantalizing prospect that his DNA is still on the dress—a prospect that’s been...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court might have easy outs on elections, immigration

The Supreme Court soon could find itself with easy ways out of two high-profile cases involving immigration and elections, if indeed the justices are looking to avoid potentially messy, divisive decisions.Off-ramps in those cases could prove attractive in a term with no shortage of big cases that could divide the court's six conservatives and three liberals. Affirmative action, voting rights, gay rights and student loan forgiveness also are on the agenda for a court that is less than a year removed from overturning nearly 50 years of constitutional protections for abortion and seeing a significant dip in public confidence.The...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Feb. 8, 2023

The Issue: President Biden’s statement that inflation was “already there” when he took office. It’s been more than two years since President Biden was put in charge of the country (“Joe’s memory hole,” Feb. 4). He has caused many, like myself, to rethink retirement and stay working. His failed policies have caused many Americans to go back to work. Not because they want to — but because they have to. Yes, Biden, it’s time for you to take credit for your failed leadership now and stop blaming former President Donald Trump. Michael A. Franza, Sr. Hewlett Does Sleepy Joe really think we’re that stupid? He blames...
POLITICO

Playbook: The pop heard round the world

On Saturday afternoon, the Chinese spy balloon that enraptured Americans’ attention for much of the last week was shot down six miles off the coast of South Carolina by an F-22 firing a Sidewinder air-to-air missile — marking the end of that spectacle and merely the beginning of what is sure to be a fierce political furor.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy