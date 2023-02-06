Guest: Dr. Ish Major

Topic: Healthy Relationships With Dr. Ish Major

The Dr. Regine Show – Healthy Relationships With Dr. Ish Major – February 6, 2023

On this episode of The Dr. Regine Show presented by Insight Treatment Hour, Dr. Regine Muradian returns and welcomes in special guest, Dr. Ish Major to discuss relationships healthy relationships from romantic to platonic.

Dr. Major is one of America’s Top Psychiatrists, author, dating expert & TV host shares his insight on all things “dating, mating & relating.”As an on camera expert, Dr. Ish is the co-host of WeTV’s hit series Marriage & Family Boot Camp Reality Stars and is a frequent guest host on The Doctors and resident expert on The Tamron Hall Show, The Today Show and The Steve Harvey Show. He previously brought his expertise to WeTV’s Ex Isle where alongside Carmen Electra, they helped couples break free from past relationships that were holding them back! He’s also been featured in Women’s Health, Cosmo, More Magazine and Happen Magazine on Match.com.

Dr. Major explains that his upbringing in a family of strong women influenced his career and how to help others seeking relationship advice. More than anything, Dr. Major stresses the importance of “being your person’s ‘person'” and communicating in healthy manners. A relationship, in his words, is meant to make you feel good and build you up, not bring pain, resentment, or other feelings of insufficiency. Dr. Major later discusses relationships among teens and parents and how they can learn to best communicate with their children as it pertains to happiness, friendships, addiction and more.

Listen to the entire show here as Dr. Mauridian chats with Dr. Major about healthy relationship skills!

