Santa Clarita, CA

Man Arrested After Punching Self In Newhall

By Louie Diaz
 4 days ago

A man was arrested after repeatedly punching himself in a Newhall bakery Monday morning.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to Jazmin’s Bakery on Main Street in Newhall regarding a business disturbance, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“A male adult inside the business was punching himself and disturbing customers,” Arriaga said. “Deputies arrived and determined the male needed medical evaluation.”

As deputies attempted to detain the man, he became combative, leading to a brief struggle, according to Arriaga.

“A short period later the male was detained without further incident. Neither the male nor deputies sustained injuries,” Arriaga said.

The man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated, but not due to the struggle with deputies, Arriaga said.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita's only local radio station.

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

