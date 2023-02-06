ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Auburn, sets date with undefeated LSU

The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team was back on the court Thursday night and the Gamecocks cruised past Auburn 83-48 for a comfortable road win. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was senior Zia Cooke with 15 points. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 8 rebounds while Victaria...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Dawn Staley statue coming to Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is going to be honored in a major way. On Wednesday, WACH FOX confirmed with Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann that a Dawn Staley statue will be built in downtown Columbia. The statue will be built on the...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

March for Babies Pep Up Rally hosted by WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands March of Dimes held its "March for Babies Pep Up Rally" at Brooklyn Baptist Church in Columbia on Thursday. The event was hosted by Good Day Columbia anchor Dara Khaalid. It kicked off the annual March for Babies walk to raise awareness and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Piney Woods third graders get a visit from WACH Fox Weather School

CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — The wonderful third graders at Pine Woods Elementary School were a great audience for Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight's visit Wednesday morning. The group dove deeper into weather concepts such as the water cycle, how clouds are made, and how a forecast is put together. A...
CHAPIN, SC
wach.com

Brockman Elementary teacher named SC Conservation Teacher of the Year

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a teacher, it's already rewarding enough to educate students. For one Richland County teacher, she's got extra recognition for one subject - environmental conservation. "Really excited, very honored." Sarah Burnham, an upper elementary teacher at Brockman Elementary School, was named South Carolina's 2023 Conservation Teacher...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

"Our students are not okay": Lawmakers push school safety legislation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lawmakers have joined the push to make schools safer by advocating for bills that would create safe learning environments for students. Tuesday morning the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools hosted a press conference asking the states elected leaders to make school safety their first priority.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Two Richland One schools without water due to water main break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two Richland One schools are without water on Wednesday after officials say a water main break, school district officials confirmed. Officials say St. Andrews Middle School and HB Rhame Elementary are without water at this time. Portable toilets and bottled water have reportedly been delivered...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded

SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends

COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian died Wednesday night following a two-vehicle collision in Calhoun County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the drivers of an Infinity and a Toyota were traveling west...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash

ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Clarendon County officers searching for information on stolen truck, diesel fuel

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is searching for information concerning a stolen truck and diesel fuel in the Manning area. According to authorities, A Ram 5500 Truck was stolen from a Manning business between February 7 and February 8, along with large amounts of diesel fuel.

