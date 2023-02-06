Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Pea Green Crayon at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
No. 1 South Carolina rolls past Auburn, sets date with undefeated LSU
The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team was back on the court Thursday night and the Gamecocks cruised past Auburn 83-48 for a comfortable road win. Leading the Gamecocks in scoring was senior Zia Cooke with 15 points. Aliyah Boston had 10 points and 8 rebounds while Victaria...
"It's women's basketball at its finest": No. 1 Gamecocks lock in on No. 3 LSU
(WACH) - The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team will host No.3 LSU in a sold-out Sunday showdown. "It's women's basketball at its finest," said South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley. "You take sole possession of first place in the regular season conference play so yeah it's...
Dawn Staley previews showdown against No. 3 LSU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team is preparing for another huge game. The Gamecocks host No. 3 LSU on Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. It's a game between the last two undefeated teams in women's basketball. Whoever wins, will sit alone at...
Dawn Staley statue coming to Downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina women's basketball head coach Dawn Staley is going to be honored in a major way. On Wednesday, WACH FOX confirmed with Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann that a Dawn Staley statue will be built in downtown Columbia. The statue will be built on the...
DHEC, Carolina For All partnering to bring Covid-19 vaccines to Colony Apartments
DHEC and Carolina For All, teaming up to help people who live at the Colony apartments in Columbia. For hours on Wednesday, groups were there offering help to residents as they try to get back to normal. “We were so fortunate enough to be able to get DHEC come out...
March for Babies Pep Up Rally hosted by WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands March of Dimes held its "March for Babies Pep Up Rally" at Brooklyn Baptist Church in Columbia on Thursday. The event was hosted by Good Day Columbia anchor Dara Khaalid. It kicked off the annual March for Babies walk to raise awareness and...
Piney Woods third graders get a visit from WACH Fox Weather School
CHAPIN, SC (WACH) — The wonderful third graders at Pine Woods Elementary School were a great audience for Chief Meteorologist Josh Knight's visit Wednesday morning. The group dove deeper into weather concepts such as the water cycle, how clouds are made, and how a forecast is put together. A...
Brockman Elementary teacher named SC Conservation Teacher of the Year
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- For a teacher, it's already rewarding enough to educate students. For one Richland County teacher, she's got extra recognition for one subject - environmental conservation. "Really excited, very honored." Sarah Burnham, an upper elementary teacher at Brockman Elementary School, was named South Carolina's 2023 Conservation Teacher...
Richland County officials discuss plans for Alvin S. Glenn following recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County leaders met in a press conference Thursday to address measures being taken to improve Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following recent incidents. County administrator Leonardo Brown and county attorney Patrick Wright discussed many topics, including staffing and pay improvements, renovation of units and...
"Our students are not okay": Lawmakers push school safety legislation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Lawmakers have joined the push to make schools safer by advocating for bills that would create safe learning environments for students. Tuesday morning the South Carolina Coalition for Safer Schools hosted a press conference asking the states elected leaders to make school safety their first priority.
Two Richland One schools without water due to water main break
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two Richland One schools are without water on Wednesday after officials say a water main break, school district officials confirmed. Officials say St. Andrews Middle School and HB Rhame Elementary are without water at this time. Portable toilets and bottled water have reportedly been delivered...
Law Enforcement trains for more than crime, deputies are also skilled in crisis prevention
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Law enforcement agencies across the Midlands are experiencing more mental health calls than ever before. The unpredictable nature of the job is about more than fighting crime, it has become a profession that requires training for almost anything. In the past two weeks, two area...
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
Richland Two resumes school lunch debt policy after USDA waiver ends
COLUMBIA, SC — Since 2021, all meals in Richland School District Two were free for all students under a pandemic related federal waiver, now as the waivers end school districts like Richland Two have to deal with offsetting an unpaid meal debt of nearly $500,000. “We now want to...
Richland Two address school threats with heightened security measures and new committee
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After a string of school threats, Richland School District Two says they’re working toward a solution to the mayhem. The school board called a special meeting with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott Tuesday to take on that crisis. “Don’t be scared. Don’t be scared....
Repairs underway to fix traffic lights on Sunset Blvd. following car wreck
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Traffic lights at Sunset Blvd. and Hope Ferry Road are down Wednesday afternoon after a reported car crash, Lexington police said. The collision reportedly destroyed the signal light box at the intersection, cutting out the intersection lights. Police say it may take until 10 p.m....
Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A pedestrian died Wednesday night following a two-vehicle collision in Calhoun County. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sweet Bay Road near Sunny Plain Road. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the drivers of an Infinity and a Toyota were traveling west...
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
Dangerous drugs resembling children's vitamins circulating through Newberry County
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — Dangerous drugs that look like children's vitamins are now being sold on the streets in Newberry according to the Newberry County Sheriff's office. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office colorful vitamin sized fentanyl were confiscated during a traffic stop on Tuesday. During the same...
Clarendon County officers searching for information on stolen truck, diesel fuel
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is searching for information concerning a stolen truck and diesel fuel in the Manning area. According to authorities, A Ram 5500 Truck was stolen from a Manning business between February 7 and February 8, along with large amounts of diesel fuel.
