ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award

PHOENIX – Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy