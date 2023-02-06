Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
After winning 12th state title, West Nassau cheerleading is after national, world championships
There are a few high school sports dynasties in our area. Bolles swimming and St. Johns Country Day girls soccer jump right to mind. But we should include the cheerleading program at West Nassau in that list. Twelve times, the Warriors have won the state championship. No school has won...
News4Jax.com
‘I am never going to forget this’: Orange Park Army veteran, Eagles fan heading to Super Bowl
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An Orange Park U.S. Army veteran is heading to the Super Bowl in what she called the surprise of a lifetime. Lisa Crutch was already in Arizona, but going to the big game was not in her plans. She is an ambassador for the Wounded...
News4Jax.com
Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
PHOENIX – Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Top teams stay put as district tourneys arrive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Feb. 7. 1. (1) Providence (23-2, Class 3A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Fleming Island, IMG Academy Blue (twice), Impact Christian, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Nease (twice), NFEI, Riverside, St....
Comments / 0