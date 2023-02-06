ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

WVU Agricultural Extension Agent speaks on egg prices vs raising chickens

By Julia White
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4NYB_0keX19AO00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With egg prices still soaring, many are left wondering if buying and raising chickens could be a cheaper alternative.

Egg prices first saw an increase towards the end of 2022 due to an outbreak of avian flu, and was the biggest outbreak since 2015.

Nominations open for 2023 West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent for WVU’s Extension Service, said it is still cheaper to buy eggs from a retailer. Richmond explained this is because hens are more expensive than before, the feed cost has doubled in the past year, and because of other expenses such as building a chicken coop.

“There is a lot of initial costs. I mean, you’re probably looking at 30-40 percent more costs to raise your own eggs than it is to go buy them in a store, even at today’s prices,” said Richmond.

Fortunately, Richmond also said the worst of the prices should soon be over.

“They’re predicting that we’re over the hump and we should see prices start to filter back down,” said Richmond. “We should see some relief in the egg prices probably by June to July.”

In the meantime, Richmond suggested looking at farmer’s markets and local sellers to find cheaper egg prices.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 3

Christopher Preece
3d ago

I disagree. It might be a little much at first, but in the long run it will still save you money. Also it could help motivate people, like myself, to grow our own feed and rely on local saw mills for the lumber to build the chicken coups. People did it for hundreds of years before us, we can do it now.

Reply
13
Enforcer5
3d ago

Let's all of us just raise our egg laying chickens and put these greedy companies out of business...Just remember a hen only lays one egg a day if that, so you will need a few chickens...

Reply
2
Related
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

WV Division of Forestry asks to be cautious during dry winter conditions

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Forestry is asking West Virginians to be cautious of burning amongst dry, windy conditions this winter. “Our winter hasn’t seen as much precipitation as we would like, and the warmer temperatures and higher winds tend to dry out the fine fuels like leaves and grass. We […]
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In West Virginia 2023: Free Guide

Are you thinking about starting a West Virginia LLC? If so, you should go into the process with a clear understanding of what the West Virginia Secretary of State requires and whether you’ll be able to do it on your own. We’ve created this guide to detail everything you...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Family Farms Turn To Agritourism To Survive

In a state traversed with hills and hollows, agriculture is often a challenge, especially for the small family farm. On Agriculture Day at the West Virginia Legislature, multi-generational farmers are honoring the past while focused on the future. Among all the agriculture booths and displays filling the Capitol Rotunda, were...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDEP’s 2023 Make It Shine spring cleanup accepting applications

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Applications are now available for the 2023 West Virginia Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup. This annual event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). This year’s event will be held during the first two weeks of April, the 1st through the 15th and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia, while hospitalizations decreased slightly and active virus cases rose about 60. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release that raises the state’s pandemic death total...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of Waters Stocked Jan. 30-Feb. 3

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 3:. Elk River (Randolph/Webster) vehicle issues location stocked: 1.5 miles below Whitaker Falls. Evitts Run. Fitzpatrick Lake. Gandy Creek. Glady Fork. Greenbrier River (Durbin section)
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV
Jake Wells

West Virginia residents can get money for their rent or mortgage

Did you know that West Virginians facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This fund, which is provided through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to prevent housing instability.
WVNS

WorkForce WV launches Work4WV Career Center

CHARLESTON, WV —  WorkForce West Virginia recently launched the Work4WV Career Center which connects jobseekers to State government jobs. The initiative is a collaborative effort with the Division of Personnel to aid in recruiting workers for numerous state agencies. This collaboration pairs job seekers registered with WorkForce West Virginia with critical vacancies across West Virginia state […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WV, fifth highest increase in the nation for STDs

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The increase in Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) cases during the COVID-19 pandemic increased exponentially, raising concern nationwide. According to a new study, STD case numbers increased significantly from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been a concern for a while, especially in West Virginia. The number of STD […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Eight COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday. The deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,885, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 83-year-old woman from Marion County. a 79-year-old...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvexplorer.com

Scenic overlooks can benefit West Virginia communities

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. — As travel and residency grow across West Virginia, communities are turning to their scenic potential to bolster the economy. Some have found that overlooks can attract tourists and increase desirability without requiring much expense. Landscape architect Joe Bird, vice president of Chapman Technical Group, says there's...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Community Health Systems in Beckley among four health centers to receive funding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WVNS

WVNS

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy